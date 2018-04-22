DD vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE on TV

DD vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 22nd match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: Twitter)

DD vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 22nd match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Monday Evening. Delhi Daredevils have got off to a horrific start this season, losing four of their five matches so far. On Saturday evening, Rishabh Pant had put the team in a winning position with his blinder put the brilliance of AB de Villiers helped RCB win the game. The South African scored 90 runs off just 39 balls. On the other hand, KXIP have won four matches sp far and are sitting on top of the IPL points table. Chris Gayle is in a superb form and remained unbeaten on 62 from 38 balls, a knock that included five fours and six sixes while Rahul smashed 60 off just 27 balls. These two half-centuries helped Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in a rain-hit IPL encounter on Saturday.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Where will Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be played?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time will Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 start?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 squads?

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.