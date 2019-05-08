  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. DC vs SRH: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stop the Delhi Daredevils juggernaut?

DC vs SRH: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stop the Delhi Daredevils juggernaut?

By: |
Updated:May 08, 2019 4:58:16 pm

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Live Score Updates: While Delhi Capitals have made it to the playoffs with 18 points winning nine of their 14 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have scrapped through with just 12 points and a healthy net run-rate.

IPL DC vs SRH 2019 Live, SRH vs DC Match Live ScoreDC captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front scoring 400 run and has been proactive while on the field. SRH skipper Kane Williamson would expect his compatriot Martin Guptill to step up and get the team off to a flying start.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Live Score Updates! After rebranding themselves at the start of the season, Delhi Capitals have made it to the top four for the first time in IPL since 2012. On Wednesday, they will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

While DC have made it to the playoffs with 18 points winning nine of their 14 matches, SRH have scrapped through with just 12 points and a healthy net run-rate.

Picked in the IPL 2019 auction by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan has played the role of an anchor to youngsters like Risabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. The team has also been boosted by Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, two of cricket’s sharpest minds, being added to the coaching staff.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front scoring 400 runs and has been proactive while on the field. The maverick Rishabh Pant too has scored 401 runs this season and has single-handedly won Delhi Capitals a couple of games.

In the bowling department, DC will miss the services of South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, but the team has Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult in their lineup to rattle the batsmen. The spin department is manned by seasoned leggie Amit Mishra and the young sensation from Nepal Sandip Lamichhane.

After starting the season with a bang, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled after the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow left for international duty. The only bright spot in their batting in the second half of the league stages has been Manish Pandey. Skipper Kane Williamson would expect his compatriot Martin Guptill to step up and get the team off to a flying start. The match will also provide another opportunity for all-rounder Vijay Shankar to showcase his skills before he heads to England for the World Cup.

SRH have enough arsenal in their bowling line-up with a healthy mix of pace and spin. Pacers Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have managed to keep things tight in the powerplay, providing a platform for spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to send the opposition batsmen back.

 

DC vs SRH Live Score Updates:

Financial Express Commentary

Live Blog

16:57 (IST)08 May 2019
Shikhar Dhawan manoeuvring the young brigade at DC

Picked in the trading window, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has lived up to the expectations of the team management and franchise, scoring over 450 runs. Dhawan also has great record at Vizag.

The match will start at 7.30 pm.

SquadsDelhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Switch to Hindi Edition