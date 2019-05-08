DC vs SRH: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stop the Delhi Daredevils juggernaut?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Live Score Updates!\u00a0After rebranding themselves at the start of the season, Delhi Capitals have made it to the top four for the first time in IPL since 2012. On Wednesday, they will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While DC have made it to the playoffs with 18 points winning nine of their 14 matches, SRH have scrapped through with just 12 points and a healthy net run-rate. Picked in the IPL 2019 auction by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan has played the role of an anchor to youngsters like Risabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. The team has also been boosted by Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, two of cricket's sharpest minds, being added to the coaching staff. Captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front scoring 400 runs and has been proactive while on the field. The maverick Rishabh Pant too has scored 401 runs this season and has single-handedly won Delhi Capitals a couple of games. In the bowling department, DC will miss the services of South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, but the team has Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult in their lineup to rattle the batsmen. The spin department is manned by seasoned leggie Amit Mishra and the young sensation from Nepal Sandip Lamichhane. After starting the season with a bang, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled after the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow left for international duty. The only bright spot in their batting in the second half of the league stages has been Manish Pandey. Skipper Kane Williamson would expect his compatriot Martin Guptill to step up and get the team off to a flying start. The match will also provide another opportunity for all-rounder Vijay Shankar to showcase his skills before he heads to England for the World Cup. SRH have enough arsenal in their bowling line-up with a healthy mix of pace and spin. Pacers Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have managed to keep things tight in the powerplay, providing a platform for spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to send the opposition batsmen back. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates: