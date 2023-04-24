DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Report: Delhi Capitals’ bowlers help beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs

IPL 2023 Dc vs SRH: Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in IPL 2023 on April 24, Monday. This was Delhi’s second win of this season. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were the showrunners with the ball! Luck was already favouring Delhi as skipper David Warner had won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. DC scored 144 runs at the loss of 9 wicket in the first innings. Surisers had to chase 145 to win the game, but they could only manage to score 137 runs with the loss of six wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 31 runs from 19 balls and Washington Sundar scored 24 in 15 balls. This partnership led their revival from 85/5 but the South African was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over. On the other hand, Delhi did seem to be short of 15-20 runs at the interval with only 144 runs.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar led Sunrisers Hyderabad’s tight bowling show to restrict Delhi Capitals to 144/9.Having returned wicketless from six matches this season, Washington Sundar (3/28) grabbed three wickets in five balls to leave DC reeling at 62/5 inside eight overs after skipper David Warner opted to bat.

Bhuvneshwar (2/11) then came up with a tidy spell as Delhi struggled to get going. After the top-order’s failure, the duo of Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) put on 69 from 59 balls. But SRH’s tight bowling and fielding stymied the proceedings at the back-end as DC lost five wickets and managed just 16 runs in the last three overs.

All in all, DC vs SRH was an intense match and it was Delhi’s impressive bowling that led them to their win!

(With PTI Inputs)