DC Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Preview: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad today – Details inside

In the 40th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The contest will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Five days after their scrappy encounter in Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, both teams are struggling at the wrong end of the table. This year, Capitals and Sunrisers have scored least runs in the league stage.

Where to watch?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD). Also, on Jio Cinema, cricket fans can watch it live.

Pitch report

In Delhi, the pitch at the stadium will likely provide good support to the batters in the game. In the last five matches, the average first innings score has been 165 runs.

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Kartik Tyagi, and Sanvir Singh.

Delhi Capitals:

Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Lungi Ngidi.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 tournament will be held from 31 March to 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.