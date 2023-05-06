IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Score: King Kohli, Plessis open for Bangalore; DC gears up!

DC vs RCB Live Score Updates Here: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and decided to bat first. IPL 2023 is set to witness the smasher match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. It is the 50th match of this IPL season.

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Royal Challengers for the second time in IPL 2023. While Delhi is placed at the bottom of the points table, Royal Challengers is currently placed at the fifth place. Bangalore has all the chances of winning today going by its history in this season. Delhi, on the other hand, really needs to turn its luck around if they want to defeat Bangalore.

DC has played nine matches in this season of the IPL where they managed to win only three. RCB has also played nin matched but they have faired better than Delhi. Bangalore has won a total of five matches out of the nine. Delhi played its last game against Gujarat Titans where they lost by 5 runs. Bangalore played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants and won by 18 runs!

Indian Premier League, 2023 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 06 May 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7/0 (1.0) Bowlers O R WKT Khaleel Ahmed 1 7 0 Axar Patel * 0 0 0 Batsman R B Virat Kohli * 7 6 Faf du Plessis 0 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 50 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE: To catch the live stream of the game, you can log on to JioCinema app and website. The game will also be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also keep watching this corner for full live coverage of DC vs RCB tonight:

19:35 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Smooth beginning Kohli managed to score 7 runs in the first over while Plessis is yet to open his account. It was a smooth beginning for RCB. Current Score: 7/0 in firstnover 19:31 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Kohli, Plessis on the field! Virat Kohli and Plessis are the opening batsmen for Bangalore. They are already on the field and the first over is being delivered by Khalil. 19:25 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Substitutes for Delhi and Bangalore announced DC Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel. RCB Subs: Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed. 19:20 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Playing XI for Delhi named Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed 19:12 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Playing XI for Bangalore named Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood 19:06 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Bangalore win toss! Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and decided to bat first. 18:56 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Nortje not playing! Delhi will miss its star pacer Anrich Nortje in tonight's game against RCB. Nortje had to go back to South Africa due to some personal emergency. Keep watching this corner to know who will replace him. 18:53 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Head-to-head in IPL history Both DC and RCB have faced each other 29 times in IPL's history. OUt of these 20 matches, RCB has won 18 and DC has 10, while one match has had no result. 18:47 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Bangalore’s Full Squad Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma 18:41 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Delhi’s Full Squad Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel 18:39 (IST) 6 May 2023 DC vs RCB LIVE: Welcome to our live blog! Hola and Welcome to our live blog. Here we are going to bring you the fulle live coverage along with live score of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

