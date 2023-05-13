DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Delhi bounce back on home ground? Punjab Kings eye surge in playoff

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be facing Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings for the first time today in IPL 2023. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST. The two teams will square off against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They have played eleven matches in this season of the IPL where they managed to win only four. Punjab Kings have also played eleven matches in this season, and they managed to win five. So, technically speaking, PBKS are just one win ahead of DC.
Delhi played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they won that game by 4 wickets. Punjab, on the other hand, lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans by 56 runs.
Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 13 May 2023
Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 59 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm
DC vs PBKS Full Squad:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey (wk), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Matthew Short, Raj Bawa