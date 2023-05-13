scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Delhi bounce back on home ground? Punjab Kings eye surge in playoff

IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs PBKS Match Today: The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Written by Sakshi Kuchroo
IPL 2023 Live Score: DC is set to battle PBKS at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. This is match no. 59 of IPL season 2023.
IPL 2023 Live Score, DC vs PBKS: The match is being held at the Arun Jailtey Staidum in Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Go to Live Updates

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be facing Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings for the first time today in IPL 2023. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST. The two teams will square off against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They have played eleven matches in this season of the IPL where they managed to win only four. Punjab Kings have also played eleven matches in this season, and they managed to win five. So, technically speaking, PBKS are just one win ahead of DC.

Also Read

Delhi played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they won that game by 4 wickets. Punjab, on the other hand, lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans by 56 runs.

Also Read

Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi   13 May 2023

Delhi Capitals 

vs

Punjab Kings  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 59 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

DC vs PBKS Full Squad:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey (wk), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Matthew Short, Raj Bawa

Read More
Read Less
Live Updates

DC vs PBKS Live Score: To catch the live stream of DC vs PBKS matchm, you can log on to JioCinema app and website. The game will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also stay tuned with financialexpress.com and keep watching this corner for live coverage of the match.

DC vs PBKS Live Score: To catch the live stream of DC vs PBKS matchm, you can log on to JioCinema app and website. The game will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also stay tuned with financialexpress.com and keep watching this corner for live coverage of the match.
First published on: 13-05-2023 at 17:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market