DC vs CSK 2019 Live Streaming: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live, online

The two teams have played 18 times against each other in the IPL and CSK has managed to win 12 of those encounters while Delhi has had the upper hand only six times.

CSK vs DC 2019 Live Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the fourth match of Vivo IPL 2019. Both teams will be high on confidence after winning their first game. Chennai has won their first battle at home and it is now time for them to test themselves in away games. The team combination for both teams will depend on the nature of the wicket. The Delhi Capitals has a strong batting lineup which can also be India’s batting core in the years to come.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place on Tuesday 25th March 2019.

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Feroze Shah Kotla in Delhi.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 8:00 pm. The toss will be held at 7:30 IST.

Where can you watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals can be streamed live on the Hotstar app.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris,Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh,Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Amit Mishra, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Keemo Paul, Manjot Kalra, Bandaru Ayyapa, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.