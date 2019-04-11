CSK vs RR Match Live Score: Dhoni’s men look to retain top spot

CSK has been really good in picking their playing XI as captain MS Dhoni has read the pitch well in almost every game that they have played.

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 25th match of VIVO IPL 2019 at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur.

This will be their second encounter in this year’s IPL. CSK had won the first one by 8 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are having a forgettable season and have won just 1 game so far. They are placed at the seventh spot in the points table and will be hoping to win points on Thursday.

Steve Smith’s form will be important for the fortunes of the Rajasthan team. They will bank on the former Australia captain to fire them to victory and upset CSK, who are riding on a high.

CSK are sitting on top of the table with 5 wins out of 6 games. They would be high on confidence already having beaten RR once when skipper MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 75.

Dhoni has been spot-on with his playing XIs and has read the pitch correctly in almost every game so far.

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (wk)(captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma , Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Sanju Samson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Aryaman Birla, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Ish Sodhi, Shubham Ranjane, Riyan Parag, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone.