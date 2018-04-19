CSK vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE on TV

CSK vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 16th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium

CSK vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 16th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday evening. Chennai Super Kings faced its first defeat of the Season against Kings XI Punjab after it failed to chase 197 runs. However, the management would be happy to see MS Dhoni’s return to form who stole the show by hitting unbeaten 79 runs out of 44 balls. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders as a cautious start proved to be its biggest mistake. D’Arcy Short has failed to find his touch and scored 44 runs off 43 balls against KKR, putting extra pressure on the middle-order. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit has failed to perform as a unit and Ajinkya Rahane would be hoping for an improved performance from Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.