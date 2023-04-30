CSK vs PBKS Match Report: Punjab defeat Chennai by 4 wickets on home ground! Dhoni fans disappointed

CSK vs PBKS Match Report, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, in a stunning victory, defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. This was Match number 41 of the IPL 2023 season, and it is safe to say that it was a nail-biter!

PBKS was chasing the target of 201 runs, at the end of which they managed to reach 201 at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Batsmen Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran played a stupendous inning with Singh scoring 42 runs, Livingstone scoring 40 runs and Curran scoring 29. However, it was Sikandar Raza’s final innings that dragged Punjab to vitory.

CSK at the end of their inning scored 200 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

Meanwhile, it was MS Dhoni who fininshed CSK’s innings in style. He smashed two sixes back-to-back in last balls of the last over. For PBKS’ bowling department, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza each got to take a wicket!

(With Agency Inputs)