CSK vs PBKS Match Preview – Weather, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XI

CSK vs PBKS, IPL2023: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Punjab Kings at their home ground on April 20, Sunday. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Let’s have a look at the weather and pitch to get an idea which team has more chances of winning. Keep reading to know the probable players who will take part in Match number 41 of the IPL 2023 season.

CSK vs PBKS: Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature in Chennai at the beginning of the match is expected to be around 32 degree celcius. Humidity is predicted to be at 74% with no chances of rain. The weather could be partly cloudy with wind running at 17 km/hr.

CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium usually offers an equal chance for batsmen and spinners. Batters might need to stay cautious initially while the spinners may end up playing a huge role in the middle overs, as per a report by cricketaddictor.com. The report says that the average score in first innings at the Chidambaram Stadium is 140-150.

CSK vs PBKS: Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane,mRavindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar