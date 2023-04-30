CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score: Chennai to battle Punjab on home ground! Who will be the ultimate king?

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Attention Dhoni fans! Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. CSK was performing top of the charts when they won consecutive games in this IPL season. However, they lost their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals due to which their position in the points table slipped to fourth. Dhoni led-CSK have overall won five matches out of the eight they played.

Shikhar Dhawan led-Punjab Kings on the other hand had won four games but they too lost their previous match where they were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants. They are currently placed on the sixth position in the points table.

This is Match number 41 of the IPL 2023 and the game is set to begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST. You can catch the live-stream of the game on JioCinema app and website. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also keep watching this corner with financialexpress.com for live coverage of CSK vs PBKS.

CSK vs PBKS: Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Live Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Live Score:

13:53 (IST) 30 Apr 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Head-to-Head record Both CSK and PBKS have faced each other in IPL 27 times! CSK has led the score with 15 wins while PBKS lags behind with 12 wins.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Live Score: