CSK vs KKR LIVE Score: It’s going to be a BANGER! Will the Knights snatch away Kings’ Kingdom?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST tonight.

Written by Sakshi Kuchroo
Updated:
CSK vs KKR Live Score: CSK will take on KKR today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling matches of this IPL season.
CSK vs KKR LIVE Score: The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday. (Image: PTI)
IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR LIVE: Chennai Super Kings will go to battle on their home ground against none other than the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK will take on KKR today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling matches of this IPL season. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

This is the second game of Sunday’s double-header and 61st match of the Tata IPL 2023. Chennai has performed exceptionally well till now and are currently placed at the second position in the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, will have to toughen up for tonight’s game as they are placed at the seventh position, and if they want to climb up the ladder, they will really have to bring their A-game.

Chennai had defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match but Kolkata is expected to give a tougher performance than the Delhi Capitals. But if the host team keeps up the form, they should do just fine. In fact, bets are all on CSK to come out of this victorious.

Indian Premier League, 2023MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai   14 May 2023

Chennai Super Kings 

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 61 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

CSK vs KKR Full Squad:

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

Live Updates

CSK vs KKR LIVE, IPL 2023: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live-stream on JioCinema app and website. To catch the full live-coverage, you can also keep watching this corner:

17:57 (IST) 14 May 2023
CSK vs KKR Live Score: Probable Playing XI for Chennai

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

17:48 (IST) 14 May 2023
CSK vs KKR Live Score: Full Squad for Kolkata

17:47 (IST) 14 May 2023
CSK vs KKR Live Score: Full Squad for Chennai

17:42 (IST) 14 May 2023
CSK vs KKR Live Score: Welcome to our live blog!

Hello and welcome to our live blog. Here we will bring to you the full live-coverage of CSK vs KKR match. Stay tuned with us and keep watching this corner!

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 17:32 IST

Stock Market