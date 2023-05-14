CSK vs KKR LIVE Score: It’s going to be a BANGER! Will the Knights snatch away Kings’ Kingdom?

IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR LIVE: Chennai Super Kings will go to battle on their home ground against none other than the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK will take on KKR today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling matches of this IPL season. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Live Updates

CSK vs KKR LIVE, IPL 2023: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live-stream on JioCinema app and website. To catch the full live-coverage, you can also keep watching this corner:

17:57 (IST) 14 May 2023 CSK vs KKR Live Score: Probable Playing XI for Chennai Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande 17:48 (IST) 14 May 2023 CSK vs KKR Live Score: Full Squad for Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das 17:47 (IST) 14 May 2023 CSK vs KKR Live Score: Full Squad for Chennai Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma 17:42 (IST) 14 May 2023 CSK vs KKR Live Score: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and welcome to our live blog. Here we will bring to you the full live-coverage of CSK vs KKR match. Stay tuned with us and keep watching this corner!

CSK vs KKR LIVE, IPL 2023: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live-stream on JioCinema app and website. To catch the full live-coverage, you can also keep watching this corner: