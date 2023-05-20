CSK vs DC IPL match preview: Check pitch report, probable playing XI and more

Even though Chennai Super Kings have good chances to qualify for the playoffs, the MS Dhoni-led side cannot take Delhi Capitals lightly. While the yellow brigade is sitting comfortably in second position, any defeat could be costly for the side as teams like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are also looking to enter the last stage.

The 67th match of the Indian Premier League will be played in the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Playing in front of their home crowd Delhi Capital will look for a consolation win as they are almost out of the tournament.

The four-time IPL champions cannot effort to take David Warner’s team lightly, as the Delhi Capitals recently defeated Punjab Kings by 15 runs and thus preventing them to qualify for playoffs. Delhi fans will hope for a good performance by Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw and see that the team ends the season on a winning note.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital in Saturday

When will the match start?

While the toss is expected to be held around 3 PM, the match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM.

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to help the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first. According to crictracker.com, anything around 180 runs is a good total to chase.

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC):

David Warner (c),Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav,Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana

Importantly, CSK batsmen stumbled in the last few games, with middle-order batsmen like Ambati Rayudu, Rahane, and Dube having failed to perform collectively. Also, with Rayudu unable to perform, it is putting pressure on Jqadeja and Dhoni. They will look to perform well against DC and help the side reach the playoffs.