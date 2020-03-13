Coronavirus threat for IPL 2020: Delhi govt rules out matches in Delhi

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the BCCI will take all the corrective measure against the spread of the virus but the IPL will go as planned.

The cloud of Coronavirus over the IPL has gone thicker as the Delhi state government has traded yet another blow to the BCCI’s plans to go ahead with the Indian Premier League on the pre-scheduled time. The Delhi government has announced that it will not allow any IPL matches to take place in Delhi’s Firoz Shah Kotla. The move comes at a time when the Union Health Ministry has tightened the noose on the BCCI to either cancel, postpone or organise the IPL behind the closed doors.

The announcement was made by the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a press conference that also featured CM Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia has further said that the public in the national capital should refrain from attending mass gatherings. Additionally, the government has decided to shut all schools and ban all other sporting events in the national capital in the wake of the rampant spread of the contagious Coronavirus.

The union sports ministry has said that it would not ban any sporting events until they adhere to all the guidelines and norms put forward by it. The BCCI or the IPL governing council is yet to make any statement on this issue. The IPL governing council is reportedly set to meet on March 14, to discuss the roadmap ahead after the union government has brought ion fresh visa restrictions.

Before that meeting, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is likely to meet IPL franchises, reported ET Now. The amended visa norms will make all the overseas players unavailable to feature in the vent till April 15. Approximately, 60 foreign players were set to feature in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29.

Earlier, the Maharashtra state government had expressed reservations against hosting the IPL matches in Mumbai maid the fears of contagion from the virus. The Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Dope had hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government may pull out of providing permission to the BCCI for hosting the IPL matches in Mumbai. Amid all the news and chaos generating around the fate of this year’s IPL, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the BCCI will take all the corrective measure against the spread of the virus but the IPL will go as planned.