Coronavirus outbreak: Big change next year if IPL 2020 is canceled due to COVID-19, says report; Check details

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had postponed the start of the IPL to April 15. (Image: IPL, Twitter)

Coronavirus cloud over Indian Premier League: Although the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is yet to make any official announcement about rescheduling the IPL, it is now very likely that the marquee event will be cancelled. As per a report by The Indian Express, a BCCI official has said that the current situation is too bad to host the IPL. The requirement of social distancing will not be possible in stadiums and hence the event will likely be cancelled. On the other hand, news agency ANI has quoted a source from the BCCI saying that the board will adopt wait and watch policy and then follow it up with an appropriate decision according to the prevailing situation. The BCCI is likely to convene its decision on the fate of the 13th edition of IPL after April 15, when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends.

BCCI is likely to drop the plans for a mega auction scheduled for next year and rather maintain the status quo with respect to players and franchises, IE quoted an IPL administrator as saying. If not for the Coronavirus outbreak and the cancellation of the IPL, franchises were to get the chance to retain few players, while allowing others to go under the hammer. The scheduled mega auction will be halted and postponed possibly to 2022 if the IPL is to be cancelled.

After a series of discussions with various stakeholders including government officials and franchises, Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had postponed the start of the IPL to April 15. The decision came following the government’s move to suspend all visas and lockdown in different states such as Delhi and Maharashtra. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the IPL governing council members had thought of a truncated version of the tournament but that too seems very unlikely given the pan-India lockdown and the piling up of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, BCCI and its affiliated association states have decided to donate Rs 51 crore into the PM-Care fund to help in the fight against Covid-19. Karnataka Cricket Association has decided to donate Rs 1 crore while the Maharashtra Cricket Association has stepped in with Rs 50 lakhs. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has donated 25 lakhs while the Saurashtra Cricket Association has contributed 21 lakh in the fight against Covid-19.