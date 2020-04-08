Coronavirus: Ashish Nehra, Kevin Pietersen refuse to give up on IPL 2020, suggest alternate schedules instead

Ashish Nehra ruled out the commencement of IPL in August.

Coronavirus cloud on IPL 2020: Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is not giving up on the prospect of Indian Premier League being held this year just yet. He has said that the 13th edition of the IPL can commence in the last quarter of this year provided the world recovers from the Coronavirus crisis and gets back on its feet. The left-arm pacer has said that if things get back to normal by October, the BCCI will most likely get the clearance to start the IPL 2020. However, he ruled out the commencement of IPL in August as being discussed as a window due to the rainy Monsoon season at the time of the year across the country. The former Indian left-arm pacer said all this on the Star Sports 1 show.

Earlier, former England captain Kevin Pietersen had opined on the same show on Star Sports 1 that IPL 2020 can take place and finish in maximum three weeks. The flamboyant batsman who played many match-winning innings for different teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (renamed Delhi Capitals in 2018) had expressed the idea of organising matches in three stadiums. He opined that the stadiums will be locked for spectators but the matches could go on and finish in three weeks time. He had suggested the late July-August window for his idea of a condensed IPL that he said will provide fans with a chance to enjoy live cricket along with security and prevention from the Coronavirus contagion.

Featuring together with KP, former India batsman turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar backed the idea to conduct matches at three venues spread across three weeks. He also added that resumption of cricket in the country will also see the restart of economic activities as there are a lot of individuals other than cricketers who depend on the game of cricket to earn their livelihood.

Another former England skipper Michael Vaughan had said that BCCI should consider hosting a five-week-long IPL in September leading up to the ICC World T20 scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November.

The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 but the onset of Covid-19 and the subsequent suspension of visas by the Government of India till April 14 had left the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI with no other option but to postpone the event till April 15. With less than a week to go and the recent sharp surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, it all seems curtains for the IPL 2020, at least in the foreseeable future.