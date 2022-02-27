Chennai Super Kings launches academy for coaching both boys and girls

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation.

The IPL franchisee Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday said it will be establishing Super Kings Academy – the cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls. The Super Kings Academy will start with two centres – Chennai and Salem – and expand across Tamil Nadu, India and rest of the world over time.

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation.

The academies will begin this summer from April 2022 and operate throughout the year. Registrations to join the academy are now open. Parents of beginners or prior coached children can enrol at http://www.superkingsacademy.com

Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S Viswanathan said :”We have been involved with cricket for five decades and believe this is an ideal way to give back to the sport. This will be the right opportunity for us to share our experience and help nurture the next generation of cricketers.”

Super Kings Academy at Thoraipakkam, Chennai is a centre with state-of-the-art facilities that includes floodlit outdoor and indoor nets and various types of turf pitches to help prepare for all conditions in addition to concrete, indoor and open net facilities. A ground with turf pitches will also be available for match simulation. The facility is well equipped with a fitness centre, cafeteria and other essential amenities for learners and parents.

“With experienced coaches and best of facilities, the Super Kings Academy will not only provide top class coaching but also take a holistic approach in guiding boys and girls,” he further added.

The Super Kings Academy at Salem is a stadium of international standards and spread across 16 acres. The academy is well equipped with a full-size floodlit ground with turf & practice pitches, players’ pavilion and a media center.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey on Super Kings Academy, said: “I think it’s a fantastic initiative, really excited about it. I think this gives opportunities to so many youngsters out there to get access to some great facilities, great coaching and then hopefully improve their game and come up the ranks and then one day, it would be awesome to see a number of players coming out of these academies playing for CSK in the IPL.”

The Academy will have experienced, BCCI certified coaches who will impart CSK system of learning to students. The academy will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji on Super Kings Academy, said :“It’s a great initiative from CSK. Budding cricketers from various parts of the country will definitely benefit. Over the years, CSK have conducted a lot of junior level cricket tournaments (Junior Super Kings) with schools across the state. There have been a lot of cricketers who have been sent overseas for exposure. The Academy in Salem is going to help other districts which are nearby as well. In modern day cricket, your boundaries shouldn’t be restricted to major cities. India is a vast country with a lot of talent. I feel they deserve the exposure and that’s what CSK is trying to achieve with this (academy).”