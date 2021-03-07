Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: CSK first match on April 10; Schedule, Match Timings here

CSK had a very dismal performance in the last edition of the IPL when it was at the seventh position with just 12 points.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be fighting to win their fourth title this time. The team will be opening IPL 2021 against Delhi Capital on April 10. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
The team had a very dismal performance in the last edition of the IPL when it was at the seventh position with just 12 points. CSK had managed to won just 6 matches out of 14 games they played.
BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and CSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.