  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: CSK first match on April 10; Schedule, Match Timings here

By: |
March 7, 2021 4:21 PM

CSK had a very dismal performance in the last edition of the IPL when it was at the seventh position with just 12 points.

CSK IPL Matches Full ScheduleCSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be fighting to win their fourth title this time. The team will be opening IPL 2021 against Delhi Capital on April 10. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The team had a very dismal performance in the last edition of the IPL when it was at the seventh position with just 12 points. CSK had managed to won just 6 matches out of 14 games they played.

Related News

BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and CSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.

IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Check Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 10-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals

2. 16-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings

3. 19-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals

4. 21-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings

5. 25-APR-21, 03:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

6. 28-APR-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7. 1-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

8. 5-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

9. 7-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings

10. 9-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings

11. 12-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

12. 16-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

13. 21-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

14. 23-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List CSK first match on April 10 Schedule Match Timings here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here
2Farhan Akhtar bats for Arjun Tendulkar after IPL selection: Calling it nepotism ‘cruel’
3Mumbai + Motera = IPL 14? Is this new venue formula for IPL 2021 matches; here’s what we know