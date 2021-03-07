Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: CSK first match on April 10; Schedule, Match Timings here

CSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be fighting to win their fourth title this time. The team will be opening IPL 2021 against Delhi Capital on April 10. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The team had a very dismal performance in the last edition of the IPL when it was at the seventh position with just 12 points. CSK had managed to won just 6 matches out of 14 games they played.

BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and CSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.

Check Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 10-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals

2. 16-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings

3. 19-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals

4. 21-APR-21, 07:30 PM, MUMBAI – Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings

5. 25-APR-21, 03:30 PM, MUMBAI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

6. 28-APR-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7. 1-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

8. 5-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

9. 7-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings

10. 9-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings

11. 12-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

12. 16-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

13. 21-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

14. 23-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings