IPL is here! The mega stage is set! The players are ready. Every cricket fan around the world is counting minutes ahead of the blockbuster IPL opener in Ahmedabad today. As the wait continues for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings showdown in Ahmedabad, we decided to ask the AI-in-chief aka ChatGPT to ease our anxiety and answer a few questions. But as it turned out, IPL proved to be a proverbial googly for ChatGPT and the chatbot was clean bowled in just three deliveries!

In our first question, we asked the million dollar question that’s on every fan’s mind. Who will win Tata IPL 2023? To this, ChatGPT had a very diplomatic stance. “The winner of IPL will be determined by the performance of the teams and players during the tournament,” it said while maintaining that it didn’t have the ability to forecast the future.

What left us befuddled was the answer to the question on Gujarat Titans. When we asked ChatGPT about the defending IPL champions, the chatbot failed spectacularly to say the least. Because its knowledge bank is limited to 2021, ChatGPT failed to recognise Gujarat Titans, which made their debut in 2022. ChatGPT said that it is an AI model. It said that “there is no team called Guajarat Titans.” The team led by maverick Hardik Pandya that will face CSK today.

When we asked if ChaGPT ‘likes’ IPL, the AI bot said that “As an AI language model, I don’t have personal preferences or emotions, so I cannot say whether or not I like the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, I can tell you that the IPL is a highly popular and successful Twenty20 cricket league played in India, featuring top domestic and international players.”