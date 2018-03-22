Bored of your old debit card? Here is what MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina have to offer

Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first private sector bank from Tamil Nadu post-independence, today launched ‘Yellow Army Savings Account’ to mark its sponsorship for IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (IE)

Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first private sector bank from Tamil Nadu post-independence, today launched ‘Yellow Army Savings Account’ to mark its sponsorship for IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). “We have created a Yellow Army Savings Account’ which is designed to provide great thrill to CSK fans and enhance the cricket fever and expect thousands of CSK fans to benefit by opening the account,” Equitas Small Finance Bank, President and country head-Branch Banking, Liabilities, Products and Wealth Management, Sanjeev Srivastava said here.

The bank has inked a three-year deal with CSK and would be the retail banking partner, he added. CSK players Dwayne Bravo and Murali Vijay unveiled the exclusively designed ‘Yellow Army’ debit card with images and illustrations of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

On the benefits of the savings account, Srivastava said the account would fetch an interest rate of six per cent for balance below Rs 10 lakh and 6.5 per cent on balance above Rs 10 lakh. The ‘Yellow Army’ VISA debit card comes with an accident cover of up to Rs five lakh, air accident cover of Rs 30 lakh and lost card liability up to Rs 25,000, he added.

Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan said, “We are delighted on partnering with Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first private sector bank from Tamil Nadu post-independence. The account holders will also be entitled of up to 15 per cent discount on purchase of merchandise from the CSK website.”