Arjun Tendulkar takes first-ever IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians post third straight win | Match Report

Arjun Tendulkar’s brilliant death bowling and Cameron Green’s superb knock guided Mumbai Indians for third straight win at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday. Host Sunrisers Hyderabad took the game deep but it was no last-over miracle in the end. With this, SRH have lost three out of five games that they have played so far in the IPL 2023.

Tendulkar, who made his debut in previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, made his presence felt as he bowled the last over. Sending back Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second-last ball of the match became Tendulkar’s first-ever IPL wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma was ecstatic as were other team members. One could see father Sachin Tendulkar beaming.

IPL match 25 began with SRH winning the toss and sending MI to bat first. The home team must have thought of restricting the visitors but nothing really worked in front of Green. He slammed his first-ever IPL 50 at Hyderabad stadium. Tilak Varma’s blitz- 37 off 17 accelerated the MI to a big total.

For SRH, things looked difficult from the word go. Harry Brook went cheap and skipper Aiden also Markram didn’t stay for long. Heinrich Klaasen (36 from 16 deliveries) and Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41 balls) kept Sunrisers alive.

While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen’s knock that put Mumbai under pressure. The South African took the attack to veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, reverse sweeping him for a four and six in a 21-run over.

Sunrisers needed 60 off the last 30 balls and Marco Jansen (13 off 6) and Washington Sundar (10 off 6) made the game interesting with a string of boundaries before the latter paid the price for casual running between the wickets.

Playing his second IPL game, Tendulkar again bowled two overs with the new ball before returning to bowl the high-pressure final over with SRH needing 20 runs. Tendulkar’s full and wide bowling kept SRH batters under pressure.

(With agency inputs)