Arbaaz Khan breaks silence over IPL betting case, check actor’s first response after giving statement to Thane police

Arbaaz Khan after recording his statement with Thane police. (Source: ANI)

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz who reportedly confessed to placing bets on cricket matches on Saturday, finally broke his silence over IPL betting case. After recording a statement with Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in connection with the probe of an IPL betting case, Khan told media that the police are investigating the matter and he answered them. The 50-year-old actor added that he will continue to cooperate with the police.

“My statement has been recorded. Police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them,” he said after telling the police that he has been betting on cricket matches for the past five to six years.

The actor, however, claimed that he had not placed bets on any match of the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League that ended on May 27, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. Khan arrived here today for recording his statement before the police in connection with an alleged IPL betting racket, officials said.

“The actor told police that he has been betting on cricket matches for the past 5-6 years,” the police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Thane police had summoned Arbaaz Khan on Friday for recording his statement today in connection with the betting racket. In a letter sent to Khan, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a police officer had said.

Actor’s name appeared in the investigation after the AEC had busted a racket with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country.

Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official had said, citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.