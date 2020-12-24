10-team IPL from 2022! BCCI general body approves move in Ahmedabad AGM

IPL 2022 10 teams: Also, at the BCCI AGM it was decided all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for curtailed domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic,

10-team IPL from 2022! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general body in its AGM in Ahmedabad has approved the inclusion of two more teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from its 2022 edition to make it a 10-team IPL, reports said.

Will IPL get two new franchises? BCCI to decide in AGM on December 24

Also, at the BCCI AGM it was decided all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for curtailed domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported.

Board sources were also quoted by PTI as saying that BCCI will back ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Olympics after some clarifications from IOC.

It had previously been reported by PTI that the Adani Group and Sanjeev Goenka’s RPG (owners of the Rising Pune Supergiants) had shown interest in owning new IPL teams and Ahmedabad was highly likely to get a new IPL franchise.

The key topics on BCCI AGM Agenda were election of BCCI Vice President, election of 2 representatives of general body in IPL Governing Council, adoption of BCCI Annual Budget FY 20-21, adoption of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, adoption of Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 (Constitution) respectively, appointment of Umpires Committee in Rule 27, appointment of representative or representatives in ICC and or similar committees, approval of two new teams to IPL 2022, discussion on BCCI’s stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, to update ICC matters, to update on NCA matters, to update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India, and to update on India’s FTP Program.

Details awaited.