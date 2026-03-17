Zimbabwe superstar and one of the top five wicket-takers from the T20 World Cup 2026, Blessing Muzarabani, joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement. But this has opened a can of worms, shifting the discussion to the poaching done by the financial giant Indian Premier League over the Pakistan Super League. But this is not the first time the IPL has poached a player from the PSL, as the two leagues run nearly simultaneously.

The Math Behind the Poaching: Explaining the 106% Salary Hike

The primary driver for Muzarabani’s sudden departure is a massive financial upgrade. In the PSL, Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United as a replacement for Shamar Joseph for approximately PKR 1.10 Crore (roughly INR 36.44 Lakh). However, by joining KKR, he secured a deal worth INR 75 Lakh (approx. PKR 2.50 Crore).

This leap represents a 106% increase in his base earnings. When factoring in the IPL’s daily allowances and lucrative brand endorsement opportunities, the total package makes the legal risk of a PCB ban a secondary concern for overseas professionals.

The “Hidden” Bonus: Why IPL Match Fees are the Real Deal-Breaker

What makes the IPL impossible for the PSL to compete with is the INR 7.5 Lakh per-match fee introduced by the BCCI for the 2025/2026 cycle. In the PSL, players receive a flat salary regardless of whether they play 1 match or 10, as there is no per-game “Match Fee” system in Pakistan.

In contrast, if Muzarabani plays all 14 league games for KKR, he earns an additional INR 1.05 Crore on top of his base salary. This means his actual take-home pay could soar to INR 1.80 Crore, nearly 500% more than his original Islamabad United contract. These “performance checks” are the primary reason players are willing to risk potential legal action from the PCB.

Beyond Muzarabani: A Growing Trend of Mid-Season Defections

Muzarabani is merely the latest in a string of players who have found the IPL’s gravitational pull too strong to resist. The precedent was set by South Africa’s Corbin Bosch, who famously left Peshawar Zalmi mid-season in 2025 to join Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement, earning an INR 75 Lakh deal. Similarly, the 2026 season has seen stars like Kyle Jamieson (Delhi Capitals) and Mitchell Owen (Punjab Kings) prioritize the IPL window over their PSL draft commitments.

Jamieson’s INR 2 crore contract and Owen’s massive INR 3 crore deal as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell represent financial tiers that the PSL’s fixed-category pay structure simply cannot match. Even West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has recently been linked with a move to Lucknow Super Giants after withdrawing from his PSL stint with Lahore Qalandars, further highlighting the struggle for the PCB to retain elite global talent.

Table – IPL vs PSL: The Switching Stars and Salary Hike Comparison

Player PSL Team (Left) IPL Team (Joined) PSL Salary (PKR) IPL Salary (INR) Salary Hike (%) Blessing Muzarabani Islamabad Utd KKR 1.21 Crore 75 Lakh 106% Corbin Bosch Peshawar Zalmi MI 2.24 Crore 75 Lakh 15% Kusal Mendis Drafted GT 4.20 Crore 75 Lakh Significant Kyle Jamieson Drafted DC 4.20 Crore 2.00 Crore 60% Mitchell Owen Drafted PBKS 1.10 Crore 3.00 Crore 800%+

Note: Potential total includes base salary + estimated Match Fees (Rs 7.5L/game) for a full league season.