The Guwahati rain could not dampen the spirits of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they maintained their perfect start to the season on Tuesday (April 7). In a high-octane game reduced to 11 overs per side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore apart the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack to propel RR to the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

Batting first, RR posted a colossal 150/3 in just 11 overs, courtesy of Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Suryavanshi’s explosive 39 off 14. Despite a star-studded lineup, Mumbai Indians struggled with the scoreboard pressure, finishing at 123/9 as Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma stifled the chase with two wickets apiece.

IPL Points Table and Teams Standings

Rank Team M W L NR/T Pts NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 3 0 0 6 +2.403 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501 4 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +1.170 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275 6 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 9 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

What does the RR-MI result mean?

Royals Take the Throne: With three wins in as many games, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are the new league leaders. Their massive victory margin has bolstered their NRR to +2.403, making them the team to beat in the early stages of the tournament.

MI’s Guwahati Gloom: The defeat pushes Mumbai Indians down to 7th place. Hardik Pandya’s side has now lost two out of their first three games, and their negative NRR (-0.715) reflects a bowling unit that struggled to contain RR’s young openers under the lights.

The Unbeaten Quartet: RR joins RCB, DC, and PBKS as the only teams yet to concede a defeat (on the field) this season. However, RR is the only side to have secured a “full house” of 6 points from 3 completed matches.

Bottom Half Blues: While KKR finally opened their account with a point yesterday, CSK remains rooted to the bottom. The gap between the top four and the bottom three is already beginning to widen as the league enters its second week.

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Gujarat Titans will look to secure their first points of the season when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in the next IPL fixture.