Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their ruthless title defense today, annihilating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27).

A masterclass in pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) saw Delhi bundled out for a mere 75 runs. RCB chased the target in just 6.3 overs, with Virat Kohli finishing the game in style with back-to-back sixes. This massive win has not only earned RCB 2 points but also pushed their Net Run Rate (NRR) to a league-high +1.919.

Spells so destructive, their names are literally etched across the globe! 🌍



Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Josh Hazlewood are 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 all over the world 💪#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/vYs3nsdaGz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 +1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 6 2 0 12 +1.919 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.602 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Key takeaways from the standings

RCB on the charge: With 12 points, Rajat Patidar’s men have leapfrogged SRH and RR to sit comfortably at 2nd place, breathing down the necks of the unbeaten Punjab Kings.

How much do we love our hazleGOD? ❤️

THISSSSS MUCHHHHH ⬇️🤷 pic.twitter.com/HOIX44Vf4W — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2026

DC in trouble: The heavy margin of defeat has dented Delhi’s NRR significantly. They remain at 7th place, tied on points with CSK but trailing on run rate.

Playoff race: Punjab Kings remain the only team yet to lose a game (6 wins, 1 NR), while the battle for the 3rd and 4th spots remains a tight contest between SRH and RR.

Back in New Chandigarh one last time! 🏡 pic.twitter.com/yqE8i9aL8F — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 27, 2026

Wooden spoon battle: LSG and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom, needing a string of consecutive wins to stay alive in the tournament.

Up next in the IPL, PBKS will take on RR in New Chandigarh on April 28.