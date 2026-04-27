Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their ruthless title defense today, annihilating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27).

A masterclass in pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) saw Delhi bundled out for a mere 75 runs. RCB chased the target in just 6.3 overs, with Virat Kohli finishing the game in style with back-to-back sixes. This massive win has not only earned RCB 2 points but also pushed their Net Run Rate (NRR) to a league-high +1.919.

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Punjab Kings (PBKS)760113+1.333
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)862012+1.919
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)853010+0.815
4Rajasthan Royals (RR)853010+0.602
5Gujarat Titans (GT)84408-0.475
6Chennai Super Kings (CSK)83506-0.121
7Delhi Capitals (DC)83506-1.060
8Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)82515-0.751
9Mumbai Indians (MI)72504-0.736
10Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)82604-1.106

Key takeaways from the standings

RCB on the charge: With 12 points, Rajat Patidar’s men have leapfrogged SRH and RR to sit comfortably at 2nd place, breathing down the necks of the unbeaten Punjab Kings.

DC in trouble: The heavy margin of defeat has dented Delhi’s NRR significantly. They remain at 7th place, tied on points with CSK but trailing on run rate.

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Playoff race: Punjab Kings remain the only team yet to lose a game (6 wins, 1 NR), while the battle for the 3rd and 4th spots remains a tight contest between SRH and RR.

Wooden spoon battle: LSG and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom, needing a string of consecutive wins to stay alive in the tournament.

Up next in the IPL, PBKS will take on RR in New Chandigarh on April 28.