IPL Points Table 2026: The IPL 2026 points table has become a high-stakes survival map. As we head into Match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the magic number for qualification is shifting.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit comfortably at the top with 14 points, the mid-table jam involving RCB, RR and GT, all tied on 12 points, and CSK at 10, means that Net Run Rate (NRR) could come into play in the end to decide which teams will make it to the Playoffs.

IPL Points Table 2026 Updated after match 50

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737 2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 12 +1.234 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510 5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151 7 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

Playoff Qualification Scenarios: The Road to May 31

The Frontrunners: SRH & PBKS

With 14 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad need just one more win from their remaining three games to virtually seal a playoff berth. Punjab Kings, currently at No. 2, have the luxury of a game in hand and a steady NRR, making them strong favourites for a top-two finish.

RCB, RR and GT tied at 12 points

This is where the IPL 2026 points table gets deceptive. While all three teams are level on points, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold a massive advantage with a +1.234 NRR. Conversely, Gujarat Titans (GT), despite their recent win, are hampered by a negative NRR (-0.147), meaning they must win at least two of their last four games by significant margins to leapfrog the Royals.

CSK & DC in with a chance

Chennai Super Kings are in a must-win loop. To reach the 16-point safety mark, they need 3 wins from 4 matches. For Delhi Capitals, tonight’s clash against KKR is a virtual eliminator; a loss today would require a miracle of NRR and external results to keep them alive.

IPL Orange & Purple Cap Standings after match 50

Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) leads the pack with 494 runs in 11 matches, followed closely by teammate Abhishek Sharma (475) and DC’s KL Rahul (445).

Purple Cap: The bowling charts are currently led by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Anshul Kamboj (CSK), both of whom have 17 wickets to their name. The Bengaluru star has the better economy rate of the two.