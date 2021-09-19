IPL: Mahendra Singh Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians

The IPL-14 was postponed after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble in May.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are being led by Kieron Pollard in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, as IPL action resumed here on Sunday.
The IPL-14 was postponed after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble in May.
Dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also missing the game for MI, making the way for Anmolpreet Singh’s debut.
On Rohit’s absence, Pollard said, “He is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He is the captain of this ship. I am just standing in.” For CSK, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood are the four foreigners playing in the match.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (C) ,Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.
