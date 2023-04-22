scorecardresearch
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans cross 100 runs with 2 more overs to go, Hardik Pandya departs in last over

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers has been impressive at the top of the batting order for Lucknow, while KL Rahul needs to turn his good starts into significant innings.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
Hardik Pandya, Gujarat's captain, hopes his team comes out firing from the get-go. (Image/Twitter/IPL)
Go to Live Updates

IPL 2023 Live, LSG vs GT Scorecard Updates: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host match number 30 of the Indian Premiere League 2023, which promises to be another exciting double-header this week. Both teams, Gujarat and Lucknow, are set to face each other after playing against a common opponent Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow won their previous match by defending the lowest score of the season so far, while Gujarat lost their match. Lucknow seems to be on track towards achieving their season’s goal, but consistency is crucial for their success.

Kyle Mayers has been impressive at the top of the batting order for Lucknow, while KL Rahul needs to turn his good starts into significant innings. Lucknow’s batting depth has been a significant advantage for them, helping them out of tricky situations. This was evident in their previous match at a slow pitch in Jaipur.

On the other hand, Gujarat feels they deserved to win their previous match against Rajasthan but lost due to a small mistake. However, as the defending champions, they have quality players who can lead them back to winning ways. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat’s captain, hopes his team comes out firing from the get-go.

Catch all the live updates from the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow   22 April 2023

Lucknow Super Giants 

vs

Gujarat Titans   132/5 (19.2)

BowlersORWKT
Naveen-ul-Haq4191
Marcus Stoinis *2.2171
BatsmanRB
David Miller5 10

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 30 ) Gujarat Titans elected to bat

Live Updates
17:09 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Hardik Pandya walks back

Skipper Hardik Pandya walks back to pavilion in the last over as GT reach 132/5 (19.2)

16:57 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat scoreboard crosses 100

Gujarat Titans' scoreboard finally crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Hardk Pandya and David Miller on the pitch as GT reach 102/4 (17)

16:50 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Hardik’s squad struggle

Naveen-ul-Haq takes down Shankar in 15th over as Hardik and Co. struggle to cross 100. Bishnoi throws the 16th over, gives 5 runs as GT reach 97/4 (16)

16:30 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Amit Mishra takes down Abhinav

Amit Mishra takes down Abhinav Manohar following an excellent catch by Naveen-ul-Haq. Bowls a good over by giving just 3 runs. GT 78/3 (12)

16:24 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Krunal bags 2nd wicket

Krunal Pandya bags second success of the match by taking down Wriddhiman Saha at 47. Overall, bowls an economical over as GT reach 75/2 (11)

16:13 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Unstoppable Saha, Hardik supports

Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya takes the scoreboard forward for Gujarat. Saha (43) inches close to half century. First maximum of the inning comes from Pandya's bat as GT reach 65/1 (9)

16:01 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Saha tackling it well

Saha is tackling the Lucknow bowlers in a very efficient manner. Hits two back-to-back boundaries in the sixth over. At the end of Powerplay, GT is 40/1 (6)

15:50 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Saha starts well

Wriddhiman Saha starts the 4th over with a boundary as GT reach 20/1 (4)

15:40 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Krunal Pandya gets early success

Krunal Pandya dismisses Shubnam Gill for duck in the second over. Skipper Hardik Pandya comes in to play. GT 5/1 (2)

15:36 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Economical over by Naveen-ul-Haq

Saha and Gill open for Lucknow. Naveen-ul-Haq bowls an economical over. LSG 4/0 (1)

15:26 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

15:22 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Playing XI announced

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

15:04 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Hardik wins toss

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Slight changes in the Playing XI of GT.

14:59 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Shivam Mavi

14:54 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Lucknow Probable XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak and Amit Mishra

14:47 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium and will start at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at around 3 pm. Stay tuned to catch all the latest updates of the match.

First published on: 22-04-2023 at 14:41 IST

