LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans cross 100 runs with 2 more overs to go, Hardik Pandya departs in last over

IPL 2023 Live, LSG vs GT Scorecard Updates: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host match number 30 of the Indian Premiere League 2023, which promises to be another exciting double-header this week. Both teams, Gujarat and Lucknow, are set to face each other after playing against a common opponent Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow won their previous match by defending the lowest score of the season so far, while Gujarat lost their match. Lucknow seems to be on track towards achieving their season’s goal, but consistency is crucial for their success.

Kyle Mayers has been impressive at the top of the batting order for Lucknow, while KL Rahul needs to turn his good starts into significant innings. Lucknow’s batting depth has been a significant advantage for them, helping them out of tricky situations. This was evident in their previous match at a slow pitch in Jaipur.

On the other hand, Gujarat feels they deserved to win their previous match against Rajasthan but lost due to a small mistake. However, as the defending champions, they have quality players who can lead them back to winning ways. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat’s captain, hopes his team comes out firing from the get-go.

Catch all the live updates from the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 22 April 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 132/5 (19.2) Bowlers O R WKT Naveen-ul-Haq 4 19 1 Marcus Stoinis * 2.2 17 1 Batsman R B David Miller 5 10 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 30 ) Gujarat Titans elected to bat

Live Updates