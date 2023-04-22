LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans cross 100 runs with 2 more overs to go, Hardik Pandya departs in last over

IPL 2023 Live, LSG vs GT Scorecard Updates: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host match number 30 of the Indian Premiere League 2023, which promises to be another exciting double-header this week. Both teams, Gujarat and Lucknow, are set to face each other after playing against a common opponent Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow won their previous match by defending the lowest score of the season so far, while Gujarat lost their match. Lucknow seems to be on track towards achieving their season’s goal, but consistency is crucial for their success.
Kyle Mayers has been impressive at the top of the batting order for Lucknow, while KL Rahul needs to turn his good starts into significant innings. Lucknow’s batting depth has been a significant advantage for them, helping them out of tricky situations. This was evident in their previous match at a slow pitch in Jaipur.
On the other hand, Gujarat feels they deserved to win their previous match against Rajasthan but lost due to a small mistake. However, as the defending champions, they have quality players who can lead them back to winning ways. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat’s captain, hopes his team comes out firing from the get-go.
Indian Premier League, 2023Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 22 April 2023
Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans 132/5 (19.2)
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 30 ) Gujarat Titans elected to bat
Skipper Hardik Pandya walks back to pavilion in the last over as GT reach 132/5 (19.2)
Gujarat Titans' scoreboard finally crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Hardk Pandya and David Miller on the pitch as GT reach 102/4 (17)
Naveen-ul-Haq takes down Shankar in 15th over as Hardik and Co. struggle to cross 100. Bishnoi throws the 16th over, gives 5 runs as GT reach 97/4 (16)
Amit Mishra takes down Abhinav Manohar following an excellent catch by Naveen-ul-Haq. Bowls a good over by giving just 3 runs. GT 78/3 (12)
Krunal Pandya bags second success of the match by taking down Wriddhiman Saha at 47. Overall, bowls an economical over as GT reach 75/2 (11)
Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya takes the scoreboard forward for Gujarat. Saha (43) inches close to half century. First maximum of the inning comes from Pandya's bat as GT reach 65/1 (9)
Saha is tackling the Lucknow bowlers in a very efficient manner. Hits two back-to-back boundaries in the sixth over. At the end of Powerplay, GT is 40/1 (6)
Wriddhiman Saha starts the 4th over with a boundary as GT reach 20/1 (4)
Krunal Pandya dismisses Shubnam Gill for duck in the second over. Skipper Hardik Pandya comes in to play. GT 5/1 (2)
Saha and Gill open for Lucknow. Naveen-ul-Haq bowls an economical over. LSG 4/0 (1)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Slight changes in the Playing XI of GT.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Shivam Mavi
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak and Amit Mishra
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium and will start at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at around 3 pm. Stay tuned to catch all the latest updates of the match.