IPL LIVE Score RR vs SRH, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hyderabad eye for another spectacular win

IPL LIVE Score RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After starting their IPL 2018 campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side faltered a bit, losing a couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Punjab in their last match. Placed second in the points-table, SRH carry 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games.

Skipper Williamson has carried Hyderabad’s batting on his shoulders, amassing 259 runs from seven innings with an average of 43.16. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wridhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad’s batting.

Saha has been below par with the bat with just 68 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 146 runs from five innings.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be coming after a week break and will be in search of their fourth win on Sunday.

With three wins and as many defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with six points. Rajasthan have a lot to worry about. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They, however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.