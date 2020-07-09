IPL in New Zealand? Here’s what New Zealand Cricket said

The IPL was scheduled to start from March 29. (Reuters)

IPL is not happening in New Zealand! New Zealand Cricket has clarified that it has not offered to host the Indian Premier League in New Zealand. This comes days after reports surfaced that New Zealand had offered to host the twenty-twenty cricket league as it was looking difficult in India due to the rising number of Covid-19.

New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock said that such news reports were speculative as NZC had not offered to host IPL in New Zealand, as per a report by news agency ANI – that cited another report by Radio New Zealand. “The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so,” NZC spokesperson Richard Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

The IPL was scheduled to start from March 29. However, it was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. In the last few weeks, reports emerged stating that the tournament might be held outside the country as the number of infections was on the rise. Reports also suggested that Sri Lanka and UAE may be the first preference if India decides to hold the game outside the country.

However, Indian cricket body — BCCI — has not yet clarified about its plan for the IPL. Earlier, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had said that the board was ready to host the game behind closed doors and was working on all possible options to stage the tournament in 2020. As per ANI, Ganguly had also written to members of the BCCI. In the letter, he had said that the board was working at all options to ensure that it was able to stage the game, “even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.”