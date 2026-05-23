As the IPL 2026 league stage heads toward its finish, attention is slowly shifting beyond onfield actions, broadcast numbers and franchise valuations. Another figure is beginning to enter the conversation: the environmental cost of running India’s biggest sporting spectacle especially amid the West Asia war.

At the centre of that debate is the IPL’s enormous travel network.

Every season, 10 franchises move constantly across the country, hopping between cities sometimes within 48-hour windows. Chennai to Dharamshala. Kolkata to Mumbai. Bengaluru to Jaipur. An aviation-heavy logistical machine built around charter flights, luxury hotel operations and large travelling squads keeps the tournament moving at that pace.

Now, sustainability experts and trade bodies are beginning to ask whether the modern IPL calendar carries a carbon footprint far larger than most fans realise.

According to presentations recently submitted to the Union Sports Ministry by urban trade think tanks, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the tournament’s operational emissions have become significant enough to deserve policy-level discussion.

“Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on March 31st, the teams have likely covered hundreds of thousands of kilometres by air and road by now. Given the team schedules and how matches are organised across different cities, this travel is justified from a logistical standpoint. However, under current circumstances, this extensive air travel could put an additional burden on the Government of India,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The carbon math behind the IPL

Unlike regular corporate travel, IPL teams do not fly commercial during the season. Most franchises travel with groups of nearly 50 people, including players, coaches, physiotherapists, analysts, logistics staff and team management. As per CTI, to transport these squads across India’s packed cricket calendar, franchises usually rely on chartered aircraft such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

Environmental tracking estimates suggest aviation alone contributes more than half of a franchise’s total operational emissions.

The numbers are substantial:

– Average travelling party per franchise: around 50 people

-Share of aviation in total franchise emissions: roughly 54%

– Estimated direct travel footprint across all 10 teams: around 1,750 tonnes of Carbondioxide equivalent per season

These aircraft consume roughly 2,600 to 3,000 liters of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) every single hour of flight and the IPL’s schedule often demands rapid cross-country movement multiple times a week.

A single franchise’s total seasonal footprint, including flights, hotel stays and local transportation, is estimated at roughly 175 tonnes of carbon equivalent. For teams that reach the final stages and travel more frequently during the playoffs, that number can reportedly rise beyond 220 tonnes.

The footprint grows much larger beyond the teams

The travel emissions of franchises tell only part of the story. When broader assessments include stadium operations, fan transportation, lighting systems, hospitality infrastructure and digital streaming consumption, the estimated environmental footprint of a full IPL season rises dramatically.

Some lifecycle assessments place the tournament’s overall footprint between 7,50,000 and 9,00,000 tonnes of carbon dixoxide equivalent.

That conversation arrives at a time when India’s aviation sector itself is under increasing climate scrutiny. Recent airport emission studies have already placed India among the world’s larger contributors to aviation-linked carbon emissions.

Can the IPL reduce travel?

This is where the debate becomes more complicated.

Trade bodies like the CTI have reportedly suggested that future IPL seasons could explore more regional scheduling models, reducing unnecessary cross-country flights by clustering matches geographically or even temporarily reviving hub-based tournaments similar to the bio-bubble era during the pandemic. From a sustainability standpoint, the argument is straightforward: fewer flights would sharply reduce emissions.

But economically, the idea becomes far messier.

A large portion of franchise revenue still depends on home matches, ticket sales and local commercial activity. Matchdays generate income not just for teams, but for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, vendors, event staff and stadium workers.

A centralised tournament may reduce aviation emissions but it could also hurt local economies built around IPL tourism and matchday business.

Are green campaigns enough?

The IPL ecosystem has already experimented with sustainability messaging.

The BCCI’s “Green Dot Ball” campaign promised large-scale tree plantation drives linked to environmental awareness. Franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also promoted annual “Green Games” focused on carbon-neutral themes, while teams like Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have partnered with sustainability-focused organisations and research institutions.

Yet critics argue that symbolic campaigns alone cannot offset the scale of emissions generated by modern sports logistics.

Forestry estimates suggest hundreds of trees are required just to balance the travel footprint of a single franchise over time. While tree plantation costs remain relatively small compared to franchise budgets, the larger issue remains structural dependence on aviation-heavy scheduling.

The bigger question facing Indian sport

The IPL today is not merely a cricket tournament. It is a travelling entertainment industry worth thousands of crores, operating at massive speed and scale. That scale brings visibility, revenue and global attention. But it also brings accountability.

As India gradually pushes industries toward cleaner fuel transitions, including newer policies around sustainable aviation fuels, sport may eventually face similar pressure.

The future conversation around sustainability in Indian cricket is unlikely to stop at symbolic green jerseys or one-off campaigns.

Can tournament schedules be redesigned geographically?

Should sports charters eventually transition toward lower-emission aviation fuels? And as franchises evolve into major corporate entities, should climate reporting become part of the business of sport itself?

For now, the IPL continues to move exactly as it always has- rapidly, relentlessly and across enormous distances. But behind the sixes, sponsorships and sold-out stadiums sits another scoreboard entirely: the environmental cost of keeping the show on the road.

As of now, the remaining IPL 2026 matches including the Playoffs will go ahead as scheduled. There is no official discussion by the IPL governing council on altering the current format of the competition. If anything, there are talks of increasing the number of matches to make sure each team plays every other team twice before the knockout round.