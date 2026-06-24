The Indian Premier League (IPL) is soaring high when it comes to valuations. Right after two of its teams- Rajasthan Royals (RR) and (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were sold for Rs 15,600 crore and Rs 16,600 crore respectively, a new survey has pointed out that among other eight teams, there might be several teams with valuations exceeding that of the two discussed above.

The 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, which features top 500 companies, has featured as many as five IPL teams, underscoring the growing commercial clout of sports businesses and the increasing valuation of cricket teams beyond the playing field.

The five IPL franchise entities on the list are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RR, RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

ALSO READ The FIFA World Cup Squad India Never Built — Hiding in Plain Sight on Four Other Teams

“Cricket is no longer just India’s sport; it is India’s business. The debut of Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with a combined valuation of over Rs 71,000 crore, is a defining moment. For the first time, the boardroom and the boundary rope are on the same list,” Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India ewas quoted as saying by PTI.

KKR Tops Valuation Charts

KKR emerged as the highest-valued IPL franchise, ranked 270th with a valuation of Rs 20,850 crore. CSK followed at 285th with Rs 19,550 crore, while RCB was valued at Rs 16,700 crore and ranked 330th.

RR occupied the 343rd position with a valuation of Rs 15,700 crore. It was PBKS of Preity Zinta that completed the list at 390th with a valuation of Rs 14,050 crore.

IPL Franchise Valuations & Standings (Hurun India 500)

Franchise Hurun India Rank Valuation (Rs in Crore) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 270th 20,850 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 285th 19,550 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 330th 16,700 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 343rd 15,700 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 390th 14,050

Increasing value of sports entities

To be included alongside companies from the sectors involving financial services, energy, healthcare and technology, highlights the transformation of sports franchises into sizeable business enterprises with diversified revenue streams spanning sponsorships, media rights, merchandising and digital engagement.

Though it was surprising how Mumbai Indians were unable to rank it the top 500 given their popularity and diversified business strategy with sister franchises leagues such as SA20, ILT20, The Hundred and Major League T20.

The annual Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 ranking tracks the country’s most valuable privately owned and non-state-run companies based on their value as of June 30, 2025.

The latest edition also highlighted the emergence of new-age sectors such as artificial intelligence and sports businesses alongside traditional industries, signalling a broadening of India’s corporate landscape.