IPL: Brendon McCullum named as KKR head coach, to replace Jacques Kallis

Brendon McCullum was part of the KKR squad for five seasons and also captained them in the 2009 edition.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian premier league (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders. He will replace Jacques Kallis who was at the helm since 2015. He had two previous stints with the franchise and has a lot of experience will become handy for the side, that has won two IPL titles till now.

Announcing his appointment in a tweet, KKR said, “McCullum has been very closely associated with the Knight Riders franchise as a player first from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2012-2013 & was part of the IPL championship squad in 2012. He was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the CPL, from 2016-2018, during which TKR won back-to-back championships in 2017 & 2018”

Thanking the franchise, McCullum said, “It’s a great honor to take on this responsibility. The Knight Rider franchises in IPL & CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the successes both franchises have enjoyed”.

He had earlier retired from all forms of international cricket in 2016. However, he continued to play T20 leagues across the globe.

McCullum played 101 Test matches for his country and scored 6,453 runs with 302 being his highest score. He has also played in 260 ODIs garnering 6,083 runs with a strike rate of 96.37.

KKR had earlier announced that they were parting ways with team head coach Jacques Kallis, and Katich. McCullum was part of KKR team in the first season of the OPL when he smashed a blistering 158-run unbeaten knock in the very first ever match.

He was part of the KKR squad for five seasons and also captained them in the 2009 edition.