Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), selling at less than $ 2 billion was not the right call and the franchise should have rather had an open auction.

Open auction or not, but today’s $1.78 billion which roughly equals to Rs 17000, surely is a bargain. But it is not out of thin air that one is saying that.

There is a full proof case study of how a team bought at, what looked like a skyrocketing price, went on to become five times bigger than that in just 12 years time and made the owner the kind of profit he can showcase as one of his best investments ever.

What is the Ballmer Effect?

That man who paid the skyrocketing price is Steve Ballmer, a former Microsoft CEO, the team he bought was National Basketball Association (NBA)’s Los Angeles Clippers, the price he paid was Rs 12,000 crore ($2 billion) in 2014, and the five times growth it has seen is in the valuation of the Clippers, now standing at nearly Rs 62,500 crore ($7.5 billion).

Ballmer had paid nearly four times the previous record for an NBA team, which was the Rs 3,300 crore ($550 million) paid for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, the notion of paying large sums to acquire sports teams at unbelievable prices and then seeing nearly 5 to 6x growth in their valuation is unofficially termed the Ballmer effect.

The Ballmer Effect in IPL

With the back-to-back sales of Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 15,300 crore ($1.63 billion) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 16,660 crore ($1.73 billion) this week, the IPL has officially entered its Ballmer Era.

It is yet to be seen how much return the two new owners have on their invested value, but the previous owners surely made millions out of the initial investments they made into those teams.

The Valuation Leap

While LA Clippers have been taken as the Ballmer effect justifier, the jump in value for the IPL franchises shows that what feels like an “overpayment” at the time of purchase often becomes a legendary return on investment.

Franchise Prev. Owner’s Buy Price Sale Price (The “Ballmer” Buy) Jump at Sale (%) Current Valuation (2026) LA Clippers Rs104 Crore ($12.5M in 1981) Rs12,000 Crore ($2B in 2014) 11,438% Rs 62,500 Crore ($7.5B) RCB Rs446 Crore ($111.6M in 2008) Rs16,660 Crore ($2B in 2026) 3,635% Rs 16,660 Crore ($2B) RR Rs268 Crore ($67M in 2008) Rs15,300 Crore ($1.83B in 2026) 5,609% Rs 15,300 Crore ($1.83B)

5 Reasons Why RCB and RR are “Bargains” in 2026?

1. The Scarcity Premium at IPL- Only 10 Teams

There are only 10 chairs at the IPL table. Unlike a tech startup, you cannot simply “disrupt” the IPL by starting an 11th team without the BCCI’s permission. When the Aditya Birla Group and Blackstone spent Rs 16,660 crore ($2 billion), they weren’t just buying a cricket team; they were buying a permanent seat in India’s most exclusive boardroom.

2. The Virat Dividend for RCB owners

For RCB, the timing of the sale is a masterclass in valuation. Having won their maiden IPL title in 2025 and the WPL title in 2026, the “choker” tag has been replaced by a “winner” premium. Analysts estimate the “Virat Kohli Premium” adds roughly Rs 2,500 crore ($300 million) to RCB’s valuation. Even in the twilight of his career, his digital footprint ensures that RCB remains a global media house.

3. Recession-Proof Profits: How Media Rights Make It A No-Loss Deal

Unlike European football clubs that bleed money, the IPL’s central revenue pool ensures that every team starts the season with a massive guaranteed check from media rights. The current media rights cycle is worth Rs 48,390 crore ($5.8 billion). A Rs 16,000 crore ($1.9 billion) entry price in 2026 looks like a value-buy when you realize the league’s revenue is virtually “recession-proof.”

4. Institutional Investors Don’t Buy Sinking Ships

The presence of Blackstone in the RCB deal and Rob Walton (Walmart heir and owner of the Denver Broncos) in the RR deal signals a shift. These aren’t just “ego buys”; these are institutional investments. As Kal Somani, the lead of the new RR consortium noted: the goal is to own the future of global entertainment.

5. Why Is the Ballmer Effect Great for the IPL?

Is Rs 16,660 crore ($2 billion) a lot of money? Yes. But in a world where the Dallas Cowboys are worth over Rs 83,000 crore ($10 billion), the IPL’s top franchises are still significantly undervalued given the size of the Indian middle class and its growing disposable income.

So it seems like, Aryaman Birla and Kal Somani haven’t overpaid. They’ve just seen the future before the rest of the market caught up.