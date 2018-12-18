IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players

December 18, 2018

Out of 70 available spots, 50 are reserved for the Indians and 20 for overseas.

Here is the complete player list of sold and unsold players in 2019 auctions:

IPL 2019 Player Auction list is out with a total pool of 351 cricketers set to undergo the hammer in Jaipur city of Rajasthan on December 18, 2018. While initially 1003 players had registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of players.

Out of 70 available spots, 50 are reserved for the Indians and 20 for overseas. The combined purse left for 70 players is Rs 145.25 crore. Among the 1,003 players, 200 are capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 were Indians.

Track: IPL Auction 2019 Live

IPL 2019 is also a step where for the first time in the history of the tournament, cricketers from nine states Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Union Territory Puducherry, have registered.

The players who are in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore are: Brendon McCullum from New Zealand, Chris Woakes from England, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Sam Curran (England) and D’Arcy Short from Australia.

Here is the complete player list of sold and unsold players in 2019 auctions:

Sold players: Team: Price

  • Hanuma Vihari became the first player to be sold at the auction. An Andhra Ranji Team player, Vihari was sold after to Delhi Capitals at Rs 2 crore
  • Shimron Hetmyer base price Rs 50 lakh – RCB at Rs 4.20 crore
  • Gurkeerat Mann sold to RCB at Rs 50 Lacs
  • Carlos Brathwaite sold to KKR for Rs 5 crore
  • Moises Henriques sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs one crore
  • All-rounder Axar Patel sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore
  • Jonny Bairstow sold to Sun Risers for Rs 2.20 crore
  • Nicholas Pooran sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.20 crore
  • Wriddhiman Saha is up next and is sold to Sun Risers for Rs 1.20 crore
  • Jaydev Unadkat sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.40 crore
  • Ishant Sharma sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore
  • Lasith Malinga sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore
  • Mohammad Shami sold to Kings X1 Punjab for Rs 4.80 crore
  • Varun Aaron sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore

 

Unsold players

  •  Manoj Tiwary (India) start at Rs 50 lakh
  • Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Rs 50 lakh
  • Alex Hales (England) Rs 1.5 crore start
  • Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) Rs 2 crore
  • Martin Guptill (New Zealand) Rs 2 crore
  • Chris Woakes (England) Rs 2 crore

