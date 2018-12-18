IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players

Here is the complete player list of sold and unsold players in 2019 auctions:

IPL 2019 Player Auction list is out with a total pool of 351 cricketers set to undergo the hammer in Jaipur city of Rajasthan on December 18, 2018. While initially 1003 players had registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of players.

Out of 70 available spots, 50 are reserved for the Indians and 20 for overseas. The combined purse left for 70 players is Rs 145.25 crore. Among the 1,003 players, 200 are capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 were Indians.

Track: IPL Auction 2019 Live

IPL 2019 is also a step where for the first time in the history of the tournament, cricketers from nine states Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Union Territory Puducherry, have registered.

The players who are in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore are: Brendon McCullum from New Zealand, Chris Woakes from England, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Sam Curran (England) and D’Arcy Short from Australia.

Hanuma Vihari became the first player to be sold at the auction. An Andhra Ranji Team player, Vihari was sold after to Delhi Capitals at Rs 2 crore

Shimron Hetmyer base price Rs 50 lakh – RCB at Rs 4.20 crore

Gurkeerat Mann sold to RCB at Rs 50 Lacs

Carlos Brathwaite sold to KKR for Rs 5 crore

Moises Henriques sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs one crore

All-rounder Axar Patel sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore

Jonny Bairstow sold to Sun Risers for Rs 2.20 crore

Nicholas Pooran sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.20 crore

Wriddhiman Saha is up next and is sold to Sun Risers for Rs 1.20 crore

Jaydev Unadkat sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.40 crore

Ishant Sharma sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore

Lasith Malinga sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

Mohammad Shami sold to Kings X1 Punjab for Rs 4.80 crore

Varun Aaron sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore

