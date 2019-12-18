IPL Auction 2020: Virat Kohli has a special message for RCB fans

IPL 2020 Auction: Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have been the backbone of the batting lineup of the team.

IPL Player Auction 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has a special message for RCB fans ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. Kohli took to social media to thank RCB fans for showering love and support on the team and said he is grateful for it. Skipper Virat Kohli, in his video message, urged the supporters to rally behind their team during the IPL 2020. Kohli added that in this year’s auction, the RCB will cover all the required bases and build a very strong team for the upcoming season.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have been the backbone of the batting lineup of the team. Kohli and the team management will be looking to build a balanced side which comprises all-rounders and good wicket-taking bowlers which can help them turn their fortunes around in IPL 2020.

The auction will take place on December 19 in Kolkata and will begin at 2:30 pm IST. RCB has 12 vacant spots in their team with Rs 27.90 crore in their kitty. It will be interesting to see how RCB management rebuilds the team for IPL 2020.

Shimron Hetmyer was let go by the RCB management after the left-handed West Indian opening batsman failed to impress in IPL 2019. Hetmyer has been in good form against India in the ongoing series and it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli’s team buys the youngster back in their side.

Last year, Virat Kohli had scored 464 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 141.46 and averaged 33.14 throughout the season. RCB will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in IPL 2020.