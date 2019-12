IPL Auction 2020 Player List: Full list of players sold at marquee cricket event auction

This year, seven players have been placed highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL 2020 Teams, Squads & Complete List of Players: Australian and West Indies cricketers hit pay dirt at the auctions of the Indian Premier League. Aussie pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy ever when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 15.50 crore. His compatriot Glenn Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

A total of 338 players went under the hammer. The most expensive Indian player sold at the IPL Auction 2020 was leg spinner Piyush Chawla, who was picked up by Chennai Super Kings. Chawla will join the ranks of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja as CSK looked to beef up their spin department.

Full List of players sold at IPL Auction 2020

Pat Cummins – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 15.5 crore

Glenn Maxwell – Kings XI Punjab – Rs 10.75 crore

Chris Morris – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10 crore

Sheldon Cottrell – Kings XI Punjab – Rs 8.5 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Mumbai Indians – Rs 8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.75 crore

Piyush Chawla – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6.75 crore

Sam Curran – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 5.5 crore

Eoin Morgan – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 5.25 crore

Aaron Finch – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 4.4 crore

Varun Chakravarthy – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 4 crore

Robin Uthappa – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 3 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 2.4 crore

Alex Carey – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2.4 crore

Ravi Bishnoi – Kings XI Punjab – Rs 2 crore

Josh Hazlewood – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 2 crore

Mitchell Marsh – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 2 crore

Chris Lynn – Mumbai Indians – Rs 2 crore

Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 1.9 crore

Virat Singh – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 1.9 crore

Chris Woakes – Delhi Capitals – Rs 1.5 crore

Jason Roy – Delhi Capitals – Rs 1.5 crore

Kartik Tyagi- Rajasthan Royals – Rs 1.3 crore

Anuj Rawat – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 80 lakh

David Miller – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 75 lakh

Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 60 lakh

Jimmy Neesham – Kings XI Punjab – Rs 50 lakh

Saurabh Tiwary – Mumbai Indians – Rs 50 lakh

Deepak Hooda – Kings XI Punjab – Rs 50 lakh

M Siddharth – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel – Kings XI Punjab – 20 lakh

Akash Singh – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 20 lakh

(The list will be updated as the Auction progresses)

The IPL 2020 will be held from March 23 to May 12.