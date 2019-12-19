VIVO IPL Auction 2020 Live: 332 players set to go under the hammer

IPL Auction 2020 Live: Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to find the right balance for their squads after a dismal show in last year’s IPL.

IPL Auction 2020, IPL Auction Player List Live Updates: The IPL 2020 auction will see a total of 332 players who will get a chance to feature in the cash-rich T20 tournament. This year’s IPL auction will take place in Kolkata which will be a first for the city. The IPL 2020 Player Auction will begin at 2:30 IST. Ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, several marquee players will be going under the hammer. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to find the right balance for their squads after a dismal show in last year’s IPL. The defending champions Mumbai Indians will be hoping to continue on their good run and defend the title once again. They had defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy in 2019.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the championship even once and the star batsman will be hoping to script history in 2020.With the T20I World Cup set to take place next year in Australia, young players will be hoping to showcase their talent in the IPL hoping to impress the national selectors.

