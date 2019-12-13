IPL auction 2020 players list: 332 players, including 186 Indians, to go under hammer on Dec 19

IPL Auction will take place on December 19

IPL Auction 2020 Players List: As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kolkata on December 19. The IPL has released the list of players in the auction list.

A total of 186 Indian, 143 overseas and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs at the IPL auction 2020. The released list comprises of names of 24 new players requested by franchises.

Seven cricketers have placed themselves in the highest base price list of Rs 2 crore, 10 in Rs 1.5 crore bracket and 23 in Rs 1 crore category. Here’s the list of players in the auction list according to their base price:

Rs 2 Crore

Seven players have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who recently took a break to deal with mental health, is back in the auction pool after opting out of the last edition alongside Aaron Finch. South African Dale Steyn, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews are among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. Other players are: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Chris Lynn.

Rs 1.5 Crore

Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders last month, is the sole Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Other players in the list are: Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa, David Willey, Kane Richardson, and Kyle Abbott.

Rs 1 Crore

After opting out of the last edition, Aaron Finch is back in the pool at a base price of Rs 1 crore. Indian players including Piyush Chawla (released by KKR), Yusuf Pathan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) have set their base price at Rs 1 crore. Other players in this pool are: Mustafizur Rahman, Martin Guptill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Thisara Perera, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Tim Southee, James Pattinson, Liam Plunkett, and Ashton Agar.

A total of 332 players have been selected from the initial list of 997 players who registered for the auction. “While 997 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players,” read an official IPL statement.