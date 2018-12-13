IPL auction 2019: When and where to watch on TV, mobile, IPL auction live streaming

IPL auction live streaming: Cricketing extravaganza Indian Premier League (IPL) is back and the stage is set for the auction of players for the 2019 edition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the date of auctioning when players go under the hammer. This time, the event will be held on December 18 (Tuesday) but at a new location. The BCCI has changed the venue from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

The one-day event will be held in Pink City when owners of all eight franchises will participate in the auction to pick the players for their respective sides.

In the upcoming edition, a total of 70 players will be up for auction. It includes 50 Indian payers and 20 overseas with a total purse of Rs 145.25 crore. As the BCI prepares to host the event in Jaipur, we bring you the details of how you can catch live updates and keep yourself updated of the status of your favourite players.

When is IPL auction 2019?

The IPL auction 2019 will be held on December 18. Interestingly, December 18 is also the fifth day of India vs Australia second Test that will be played in Perth.

What is the IPL auction 2019 timing?

The one-day event will start at 3 pm and conclude at 9:30 pm.

Where is IPL auction 2019 and who is the organiser?

The event will be held in Jaipur. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is organising the event.

Where to watch IPL auction 2019?

Cricket fans can watch IPL auction live on television on December 18. Start Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the event. You can also log on to www.financialexpress.com for latest updates

How many teams will participate in IPL auction 2019?

A total of eight teams – Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab

How many players will go under the hammer?

A total of 70 players (50 Indians and 20 overseas) will go under the hammer with a total limit of Rs 145.25 crore.

When and where is IPL in 2019 will be played?

The IPL 2019 edition may be held outside India. The event is held every year in April and Many. According to reports, the upcoming edition may be shifted outside, partially or completely, in view of the general elections.