IPL auction 2019 Live Updates: Stage set for auction of players, event to start at 3 pm in Jaipur

IPL Players Auction

IPL players auction 2019 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the auction of players for the cash-rich cricketing tournament Indian Premier League (IPL). This is for the first when the event will be held out of Bengaluru in the last 11 years. According to the BCCI, the body that manages the tournament, the auction will be a one-day affair and will be held in Jaipur. The event will start at 3 pm and is likely to conclude at 9:30 pm.

As many as 1,003 players had registered for 70 available (50 Indians and 20 overseas) spots in all eight teams — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the BCCI had shortlisted a total of 346 players who will go under the hammer on Tuesday. This will be the 12th edition of IPL that will be probably played in March in view of the general elections and ICC Cricket World Cup that starts on May 30. Those who will be keenly watched include Jaydev Unadkat, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Wriddhiman Saha, Carlos Brathwaite, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman. They have been released by their respiective sides.

