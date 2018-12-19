IPL Auction 2019: Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy score big, but there are some unsold players too

With 351 players to choose from in the auction, 8 IPL teams started with a maximum combined kitty of Rs 145 crore on Tuesday.
With 351 players to choose from in the auction, 8 IPL teams started with a maximum combined kitty of Rs 145 crore on Tuesday.
Till press time, Rs 103 crore had already been spent with Kings XI Punjab as the highest spender with Rs 32 crore. (Updated till 8:45 pm)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.