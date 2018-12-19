IPL auction 2019: Full squads of all 8 IPL teams for VIVO IPL in 2019

IPL Auction 2019 Full squads

VIVO IPL 2019: Preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2019 are underway and the process to complete the squads for all teams is officially over now. On Tuesday, when the auction was held to pick 70 players out of 351 enrolled players, all the 8 IPL teams made good use of the opportunity to finalise their respective squads. The event saw IPL teams shelling out Rs 106.80 crore for 60 players. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat and mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu Varun Chakravarthy became the joint most expensive Indian player for Rs 8.4 crore each, going to Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, respectively, English all-rounder Sam Curran, 20, topped the list of foreign players with KKR picking him for Rs 7.20 crore.

The auction to pick players is usually organised in the last week of January or first-half of February. But this time, the BCCI organised the event to allow IPL teams to complete their preparations well in advance ahead of the commencement of the tournament. Now the process to complete the squads is over, the BCCI will now be holding hectic parleys to decide whether to organise the tournament outside India. In 2009 and 2014, the IPL was organised in South Africa and partially in UAE due to overlapping of dates with the general elections. This time as well, there are reports that IPL could be held in March in view of the general elections schedule and also ICC Cricket World Cup schedule that will be played in England from May 30.

Here are the full squads of all 8 IPL that will play the 12th edition of VIVO IPL in 2019:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

Retained: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Bought: Mohit Sharma (Rs 5 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 20 lakh)

DELHI CAPITALS

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Bought: Hanuma Vihari (Rs 2 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 5 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 1.10 crore), Ankush Bains (Rs 20 lakh), Nathu Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Colin Ingram (Rs 6.40 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2 crore), Keemo Paul (Rs 50 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 20 lakh), Bandaru Ayyappa (Rs 20 lakh)

Traded: Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem

KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP)

Retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

Bought: Moises Henriques (Rs 1 crore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 4.2 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8.4 crore), Sam Curran (Rs 7.2 crore), Mohammad Shami (Rs 4.2 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 25 lakh), Hardus Viljoen (Rs 75 lakh), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4.8 crore), Agnivesh Ayachi (Rs 20 lakh), Harpreet Brar (Rs 20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh)

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

Retained: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Bought: Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 1.60 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh), Harry Gurney (Rs 75 lakh), Yarra Prithviraj (Rs 20 lakh), Joe Denly (Rs 1 crore), Shrikant Mundhe (Rs 20 lakh)

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Bought: Lasith Malinga (Rs 2 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 80 lakh), Barinder Sran (Rs 3.40 crore), Pankaj Jaiswal (Rs Rs 20 lakh), Rasikh Salam (Rs 20 lakh), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 1 crore)

Traded: Quinton de Kock from RCB (for Rs 2.8 crore)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror

Bought: Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 8.4 crore), Varun Aaron (Rs 2.4 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 1.1 crore), Shashank Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Liam Livinstone (Rs 50 lakh), Shubham Rajane (Rs 20 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Ashton Turner (Rs 50 lakh), Riyan Parag (Rs 20 lakh)

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE (RBC)

Retained: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme

Bought: Shimron Hetmyer (4.2 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (20 lakh), Shivam Dube (5 crore), Heinrich Klassen (50 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (50 lakh), Himmat Singh (Rs 65 lakh), Prayas Ray Barman (Rs 1.5 crore)

Traded: Mandeep Singh for Marcus Stoinis

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan

Bought: Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2.20 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.2 crore), Martin Guptill (Rs 1 crore)