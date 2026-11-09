Ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa, franchises have stepped up their squad restructuring, with several high-profile player exchanges taking shape before the November 17 retention deadline.

Eight players have completed trades across three major franchise agreements. Meanwhile, another blockbuster exchange involving Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has moved closer to completion, with formal IPL ratification still awaited.

Under the proposed deal, Hardik is set to join Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep will move to Mumbai Indians. The exchange could become one of the biggest developments of the IPL 2027 trading window.

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IPL 2027: List of Eight Completed Player Trades

As of November 9, the following eight player movements have been completed across three franchise agreements:

Player Previous franchise New franchise Fee Rishabh Pant LSG DC Rs 15 crore Kuldeep Yadav DC LSG Rs 13.50 crore T. Natarajan DC SRH Rs 5 crore Zeeshan Ansari SRH DC Rs 40 lakh Liam Livingstone SRH CSK Rs 6 crore Jack Edwards SRH CSK Rs 3 crore Khaleel Ahmed CSK SRH Rs 4.8 crore Nathan Ellis CSK SRH Rs 2 crore

1. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav Complete DC-LSG Swap

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants completed a major player exchange involving two established Indian internationals.

Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for a revised fee of ₹15 crore. In exchange, spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG for ₹13.50 crore.

Pant’s return marks the end of his two-season stint with Lucknow, while Kuldeep’s arrival strengthens LSG’s spin-bowling department.

2. T. Natarajan Returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan from Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.

In the exchange, leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

Natarajan previously represented SRH between 2020 and 2024 and claimed 19 wickets during the 2024 season.

3. CSK and SRH Complete Four-Player Exchange

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a four-player trade involving two overseas players moving to each franchise.

Chennai Super Kings received:

Liam Livingstone- Rs 6 crore

Jack Edwards – Rs 3 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad received:

Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 4.8 crore

Nathan Ellis – Rs 2 crore

Livingstone joins CSK at a revised fee of Rs 6 crore, considerably lower than the ₹13 crore SRH had paid to acquire him at the previous auction.

The exchange gives Chennai additional all-round options, while Hyderabad strengthen their pace-bowling resources.

4. Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: BCCI Approval Awaited

One of the biggest proposed exchanges ahead of IPL 2027 involves Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

According to reports, both franchises have agreed to a player swap involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik is expected to move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep is set to join the five-time champions.

The initial paperwork has reportedly been completed, with the formal approval of the BCCI and IPL governing council still awaited as of November 9.

The proposed exchange would bring an end to Hardik’s second stint with Mumbai Indians. For Punjab Kings, his arrival would add an experienced Indian all-rounder to their squad.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, would strengthen their pace attack with Arshdeep, who has established himself as one of India’s leading left-arm fast bowlers.

Trade status: Awaiting formal IPL/BCCI ratification. Not included in the eight completed player movements.

IPL 2027 Retention Deadline and Mini-Auction

With the retention deadline approaching on November 17, franchises are expected to finalise their squad combinations and assess their remaining auction budgets.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa. Further developments involving player trades and squad changes could emerge before franchises submit their final retention and release lists.

The Hardik-Arshdeep exchange remains one of the most closely watched developments ahead of the deadline.