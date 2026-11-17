IPL Retention 2027 Live Updates: The countdown to the IPL 2027 season has begun, with all 10 franchises gearing up to finalise their squads ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be in focus as fans await updates on player retentions and releases.

The big talking point ahead of the retention deadline is whether MS Dhoni will be retained by CSK?

Follow this live blog for the latest IPL 2027 retention updates, including team-wise retained and released players, potential squad changes, key announcements and developments from all 10 franchises. We will also track important details about the IPL 2027 retention date and time, retention rules, team strategies and the players who could feature in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for verified announcements and real-time updates on the IPL 2027 retained players list, released players list and squad composition.

Live Updates

IPL 2027 Players Retention LIVE UPDATES: Follow every major update from the retention deadline

12:20 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals assess expensive bowling contracts Rajasthan Royals are expected to preserve their strong batting core, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag. Ravindra Jadeja and Jofra Archer are also among the likely retentions. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande could face scrutiny, particularly given the latter's ₹6.50-crore contract and modest returns in IPL 2026. 12:19 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat Titans look to preserve their settled core Gujarat Titans, runners-up in IPL 2026, are expected to retain much of their successful core. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj are among the key players likely to stay. However, the futures of Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Glenn Phillips could attract attention as GT look to strengthen their death-bowling options. 12:18 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Rishabh Pant returns as DC assess their bowling options Delhi Capitals have welcomed Rishabh Pant back through a trade with Lucknow Super Giants, while Kuldeep Yadav has moved in the opposite direction. T Natarajan has also been traded to SRH, with Zeeshan Ansari arriving at DC. The franchise is now expected to assess its pace-bowling resources, with Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera among the names to watch. Axar Patel and KL Rahul are likely to remain central to the squad. 12:17 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Hardik Pandya's arrival puts Yuzvendra Chahal's PBKS future in focus Punjab Kings have pulled off a major trade by bringing Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. However, Pandya's ₹18-crore contract raises questions about the team's overall purse and squad balance. Yuzvendra Chahal, also on an ₹18-crore deal, could become a key retention decision. Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh are among the likely players to stay. 12:15 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Pat Cummins' availability remains SRH's biggest concern Sunrisers Hyderabad face a crucial decision over captain Pat Cummins, who has indicated uncertainty about his participation in IPL 2027. Despite his leadership value, his availability could influence the franchise's retention plans. SRH have also strengthened their bowling options through trades involving Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Nathan Ellis. Harshal Patel's future is another decision to watch. 12:12 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: MI prepare for Arshdeep Singh's arrival; Rohit Sharma among likely retentions Mumbai Indians have already made a significant move by trading Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings and bringing Arshdeep Singh into their squad. With Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep potentially forming a formidable pace combination, the franchise could reassess the roles of Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are among the expected retentions. 12:11 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: CSK weigh decisions on Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma Chennai Super Kings could face some difficult calls despite having a largely settled Indian core. The spotlight is on expensive recruits Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both signed for ₹14.20 crore each. With Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards arriving through trades, CSK may also look to create room for additional pace-bowling options. MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 remains another major talking point. 12:10 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: LSG's Nicholas Pooran dilemma after Rishabh Pant trade Lucknow Super Giants have a major decision to make on Nicholas Pooran, whose ₹21-crore contract will come under scrutiny after an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign. With Rishabh Pant traded to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav arriving from DC, LSG are already undergoing a significant squad reshuffle. Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni are among the likely retentions. 12:08 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: KKR face big calls on Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders have some crucial decisions to make ahead of the retention deadline. Their biggest dilemma revolves around Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, who together represent a massive investment of ₹43.20 crore. While Green could be viewed as a long-term all-round replacement for Andre Russell, Pathirana's availability following an injury-hit campaign remains a concern. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana are among the players expected to be retained. 12:03 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green: Is KKR ready to move on? Cameron Green is another big name attracting attention on retention day. Kolkata Knight Riders face a significant call on the Australian all-rounder, whose ₹25.20-crore price tag makes him a major component of their purse. His injury-interrupted IPL 2026 campaign and Australia's busy international calendar could influence KKR's decision. Green is among the players tipped for release, but an official confirmation is awaited. 12:01 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Pat Cummins- SRH's biggest retention dilemma? Sunrisers Hyderabad have a major decision to make regarding captain Pat Cummins ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline. His availability for the upcoming season is an important consideration as the franchise looks to strengthen its bowling attack following several trades. SRH will be keen to have clarity on his participation before finalising their squad. 11:58 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma Back as MI Captain? Some stories never really end; they simply wait for the right moment to find their way home. And for Mumbai Indians fans, the possibility of Rohit Sharma returning as captain is one such story. The man who led MI to five IPL titles, who turned the franchise into a powerhouse and gave its fans countless memories, could once again be at the centre of a familiar blue dream. As IPL 2027 retention discussions gather momentum, speculation over Rohit's leadership future has reignited excitement among the MI faithful. Could the Hitman wear the captain's crown again? Could the Wankhede witness another chapter of the Rohit-Mumbai love story? For now, nothing is official. But sometimes, in cricket, hope travels faster than confirmation. And Mumbai and Rohit fans will certainly be hoping that this story gets one more beautiful chapter. 11:53 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES:. T Natarajan-Zeeshan Ansari exchange Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have completed a player exchange involving T Natarajan and Zeeshan Ansari. Natarajan returns to SRH at a revised fee of ₹5 crore, while Ansari joins Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh. 11:50 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: CSK-SRH complete four-player exchange Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have completed a four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027. - CSK receive: Liam Livingstone (₹6 crore) and Jack Edwards (₹3 crore). - SRH receive: Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis (₹2 crore). The exchange gives Chennai two additional all-round options, while Hyderabad strengthen their pace-bowling resources. 11:49 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is returning to Delhi Capitals after his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. In the player exchange, Kuldeep Yadav moves from Delhi to Lucknow. Pant's revised fee is ₹15 crore, while Kuldeep retains his ₹13.5-crore fee. 11:46 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh blockbuster swap In a major pre-season shake-up, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a blockbuster swap involving two India stars. Hardik Pandya moves from MI to PBKS for ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. The trade confirmation you have been waiting for is HERE! Two marquee #teamindia stars, two franchise and a blockbuster trade 🎇 Hardik Pandya heads to @PunjabKingsIPL and Arshdeep Singh moves to @mipaltan. 📌 Hardik will join #pbks at a revised fee of INR 18 crore, up from 16.5 crores. 📌 Arshdeep will join #mi at his existing fee of INR 18 crore Details ▶️ https://t.co/i4RpaGg2BE #tataipl2027 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 11, 2026 11:41 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: Top Trade Deals Ahead of Deadline The IPL 2027 trade window has witnessed some major player movements, with franchises making significant changes ahead of the retention deadline. The biggest talking point is the reported Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Other notable moves include Rishabh Pant's reported return to Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav's move to Lucknow Super Giants and a four-player exchange between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the November 17 retention deadline here, all eyes are on whether more big names will be entering the auction table. 11:38 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: Dhoni among the league's highest earners MS Dhoni has earned an estimated ₹200.3 crore in IPL salaries since the tournament's inaugural season in 2008, making him one of the highest-earning players in IPL history. His earnings include his contracts with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, as well as his ₹4-crore retention as an uncapped player in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons. With the IPL 2027 retention list set to be announced, the spotlight is once again on Dhoni. Will CSK retain their legendary leader for another season, or could this be the end of his remarkable IPL career? 11:31 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL 2027 Retention LIVE: When and where to watch The wait is almost over! The IPL 2027 retention announcements are scheduled for November 17, 2026. Fans in India can follow the latest updates on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. The exact telecast start time is yet to be officially confirmed. Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates on all 10 teams, their retained and released players, and the latest developments on MS Dhoni's future with CSK. 11:28 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL Retention 2027 Live Updates: Let the countdown begin! Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain their core after their title-winning journey? Which big players could Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and the other franchises release? Will the retention list throw up unexpected names and pave the way for major auction battles? The answers will gradually unfold as the franchises reveal their decisions. Stay with us for every confirmed announcement, team-wise retained and released players, key developments, expert updates and all the major talking points from IPL 2027 retention day. The teams will make their calls, but the biggest stories could come from the names we don't see on the list. Let the countdown begin! 11:24 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL Retention 2027 Live Updates Will MS Dhoni play? For fans of Chennai Super Kings, there is one question that will be particularly difficult to ignore: Will MS Dhoni continue to be part of CSK's plans for IPL 2027, or are we heading towards the end of an iconic chapter? Dhoni's future has been a subject of considerable interest, and today's retention list could offer an important indication of whether he remains part of the franchise's squad. However, his inclusion or omission alone should not be treated as an official retirement announcement unless Dhoni or CSK confirms it. 11:22 (IST) 17 Nov 2026 IPL Retention 2027 Live Updates: Hello and welcome! Welcome to our IPL 2027 Players Retention LIVE Blog! It is that time of the year when excitement, anticipation and speculation take over the cricketing world. Today is more than just a squad announcement day; it is a day that could shape the future of all 10 IPL franchises ahead of the 2027 season. From blockbuster retentions and surprise releases to difficult decisions involving big names, every announcement could have a significant impact on the teams' plans.