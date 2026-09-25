The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to return to India after three editions were held overseas, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirming Goa as the venue for the 2027 player auction.

The auction will be a mini-auction, rather than a mega-auction and is expected to take place in mid-December. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has indicated that December 15-16 are the likely dates, although the final schedule is still to be formally announced.

The 2027 auction will also be the final player auction of the current 2023-27 IPL cycle, with the league preparing to enter its 20th edition next year. The BCCI’s General Body has already approved plans to celebrate IPL 2027 on a larger scale.

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IPL 2027 auction date: When will it take place?

The IPL 2027 auction is expected to be held in mid-December 2026.

Arun Dhumal told PTI on September 23 that the BCCI had finalised Goa as the venue and that December 15-16 were the likely dates. The auction is expected to be a one-day event because it is a mini-auction.

The exact date, however, is yet to be formally confirmed by the BCCI.

The decision to bring the auction back to India comes after the previous three auctions were staged overseas. The 2024 auction was held in Dubai, the 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2027 auction venue: Goa confirmed

Goa will host the IPL 2027 auction. The BCCI had initially indicated that the auction would return to India, with the final city to be selected based on venue and hotel availability. That uncertainty was resolved this week, with Dhumal confirming Goa.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed that the auction would be held in Goa in December. The return to India is partly linked to the smaller scale of a mini-auction.

Franchise delegations do not need to travel overseas for an event involving fewer available squad slots, while the board also avoids the logistical complications associated with international venues.

Why is the IPL 2027 auction a mini-auction?

The 2027 auction is not a mega-auction. It is the final auction of the current IPL cycle, which began with the 2023 season. The major squad reset took place ahead of IPL 2025, when franchises went through a mega-auction.

That means the 10 teams will largely enter the 2027 auction with established cores. Their focus will be on filling specific gaps rather than rebuilding their squads from scratch.

The distinction is important because mini-auctions typically involve fewer available slots and allow franchises to target particular roles, such as an overseas fast bowler, middle-order batter or backup wicketkeeper while retaining the bulk of their existing squads.

What are the IPL retention rules for 2027?

The player regulations announced by the IPL Governing Council for the 2025-27 cycle allow each franchise to retain up to six players, either through direct retention or the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Of those six players, a franchise can have a maximum of five capped players, while no more than two can be uncapped players.

However, these rules were designed around the 2025 mega-auction. The 2027 event is a mini-auction, so the relevant question for franchises will be how many players they choose to release before the auction and how much purse they carry into the bidding.

The final retention and release deadline for the 2027 auction has not yet been announced.

How much money will teams have for the IPL 2027 auction?

The IPL’s 2025-27 regulations set the 2025 auction purse at ₹120 crore per franchise and increased the overall salary-cap structure over the cycle.

The total salary cap- comprising the auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees was set at:

₹146 crore for 2025

₹151 crore for 2026

₹157 crore for 2027

The actual amount available to each franchise at the 2027 auction will depend on the applicable purse structure and, importantly, the players each team releases before the auction.

Teams will therefore enter the mini-auction with different spending capacities depending on their existing squad commitments.

Impact Player rule: What happens in IPL 2027?

One of the biggest unresolved issues ahead of the 2027 season is the Impact Player rule.

Under the rule, teams can replace a player during an IPL match. The provision has been part of the league since 2023 and is currently scheduled to remain in place through the 2027 season.

However, the BCCI is reviewing the rule after receiving feedback from stakeholders. Dhumal said the board would take feedback before making a decision on its future.

The rule has also divided opinion among players and franchises.

Players including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill have expressed reservations about the provision, with one concern being that it reduces the importance of genuine all-rounders. At the same time, some franchises have argued that their squad construction has been based on the existence of the Impact Player rule.

The IPL Governing Council has not taken a final decision yet.

What will franchises be looking for?

With the bulk of each squad already in place, the 2027 mini-auction is likely to be about specific requirements rather than wholesale rebuilding.

Franchises will assess their squads after the 2026 season and identify gaps created by releases, injuries, retirements and player availability.

The auction could therefore see intense competition for a relatively small group of high-demand players. The number of slots available will also depend on how many players teams release and how much money they carry into the auction.

The trading window will be another part of the build-up, allowing franchises to make player deals before and around the auction process.

IPL 2027 will mark the league’s 20th edition

The auction will set the stage for a significant year in the IPL’s history.

The 2027 season will be the 20th edition of the tournament, and the BCCI General Body has approved plans to celebrate the milestone on a larger scale.

That gives the 2027 auction added significance beyond the usual annual squad reshuffle. For franchises, however, the immediate focus will remain on managing their purses, identifying gaps and making the final adjustments to squads that were largely shaped by the 2025 mega-auction.

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