The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off this Saturday with the opening clash between defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB recorded their historic maiden title win in 2025. The team is expected to win the whole tournament, but their first game against a strong Hyderabad team will be a very difficult challenge.

SRH’s strategy centres on pure aggression, led by a formidable hitting core of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Liam Livingstone. Bengaluru will look to counter that fire with their own stalwarts, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. With both teams eager to set the tone for the season, fans can expect a fierce battle for those first two points.

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When is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

The 19th edition of the IPL kicks off with this blockbuster opening fixture on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

What is the start time for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

The action begins at 7:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the venue for the IPL 2026 opener?

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will host the game at their iconic home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How can I watch the RCB vs SRH match live on TV in India?

In India, the game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. You can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD for English coverage, or choose from various regional options including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How can I live-stream the RCB vs SRH match?

For digital viewers in India, the match will be streamed exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. However, this time, a paid subscription is necessary to access the live stream.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Squads

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal

SRH Squad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra