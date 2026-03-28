Some players usually grind for nearly four hours under the humid sky, such is the gruelling nature of their job. But for New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was a ‘short and sweet’ masterclass that perfectly exploited the modern rules of the game.

By the time the seventh over of the SRH innings (and the match) was completed, Duffy’s night was officially over. He had finished his quota, wrecked the opposition top order and had already been replaced in the dugout.

It prompted veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle to quippingly remark on air that the Kiwi pacer could “go back to the hotel room.”

The 7-Over masterclass

With premier pacer Josh Hazlewood unavailable, RCB handed the new ball to Duffy, and he delivered a spell for the ages. Captain Rajat Patidar used Duffy in a relentless one-way burst, bowling him in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th overs of the match.

The strategy was simple: utilise Duffy’s swing and hit-the-deck bounce while the ball was new and the Chinnaswamy pitch offered early zip. The result was devastating for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Duffy finished with stellar figures of 3/22 in his 4 overs, accounting for the dangerous Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head early on.

The Impact Player twist

As soon as Duffy sent down the final ball of the 7th over, RCB signaled for the Impact Player substitution. Having completed his bowling quota, Duffy was swapped out for the stylish left-hander Devdutt Padikkal.

Under the IPL’s Impact Player rules, once a player is substituted out, they cannot take any further part in the match, not even as a fielder. This is what led to Bhogle’s viral comment.

Since Duffy’s primary job was to strike with the new ball, and his four overs were exhausted before the halfway mark of the first innings, he was set became a spectator for the remaining 33 overs of the contest.

However, again Harsha was quick to point out that if RCB win, Duffy might only come back on the field if he is adjudged the Player of the Match award.

Duffy’s role over in 45 minutes

In previous eras, a bowler who bowled out early would still have to spend the next three hours fielding in the deep, potentially risking injury or simply exhausting themselves. In 2026, Duffy provided maximum value in minimum time.

For RCB, this was the perfect tactical execution. They got the wickets they needed from their specialist seamer and immediately replaced him with a specialist batter (Padikkal) to bolster their upcoming chase.

While Duffy will stayed back in the dugout to cheer on his teammates, the fact remains that his statistical contribution to the match was signed, sealed and delivered just 45 minutes after the first ball was bowled.